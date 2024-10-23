Things are starting to get spooktacular at Dunkin’. Just in time for Halloween, the coffee company released a limited-time menu on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the fan-fave Spider Donut and Halloween sprinkles, along with a brand-new ube-flavored coffee dubbed the Potion Macchiato.

It seems the purple yam has recently become a popular Halloween flavor, thanks to its witchy shade, and as a fan, I’m not complaining. Along with Dunkin’, Jack in the Box added an ube and Oreo-flavored Witch Please milkshake to its menu, which I thought was deliciously fun, so I had to see where the Potion Macchiato ranked among its fellow seasonal purple beverages.

What’s In Dunkin’s Halloween Potion Macchiato?

A regular-sized $5 Potion Macchiato, which is only available through spooky SZN, comes with three pumps of Dunkin’s new marshmallow ube syrup that turns your drink violet. With the espresso on top, it’s meant to be a picture-perfect Halloween sip with purple milk on the bottom.

For my morning caffeine pick-me-up, I recently tried Dunkin’s Potion Macchiato to see whether it’s a witchy brew I’ll be ordering again.

Dunkin’s Ube-Flavored Macchiato Really Raised My Spirits

Since purple is my favorite color, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and ube is a flavor I can’t get enough of, my expectations were high. Luckily, Dunkin’ met those expectations with a surprisingly tasty sip.

This drink comes like most macchiatos with the espresso poured over, so you’ll want to give it a good mix so it’s not too sweet after taking your initial drink pics for the ‘Gram. When combined just right, you get the perfect blend of nutty and sweet flavors with Dunkin’s bold espresso.

The only thing I would have changed is to have a bit more of just ube flavor instead of adding in marshmallow, and for my drink to be more vibrantly purple. It was more of a milky lavender than violet, which didn’t pop as much.

However, the taste is what really matters and I found it to be a 5 out of 5. The only downside is this is only available for the Halloween season, so you’ll have to take that coffee break soon if you want to try the Potion Macchiato yourself.

In addition to the seasonal sip, Dunkin’ also has a brand-new Halloween Munchkins Bucket ($15 with 50 Munchkins) that includes Munchkins Donut Hole Treats with black and orange sprinkles. The bucket is a super cute keepsake that has all the nostalgic vibes of McDonald’s Halloween-themed candy pails.

Get A Potion Macchiato Candle To Light As You Sip

Dunkin’ also released a Halloween-themed Homesick Candles collection on Oct. 22 that includes a $35 Potion Macchiato Candle with notes of whipped cream, ube, marshmallow, and espresso beans.

For all the PSL lovers, there’s also a $35 Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte Candle with cinnamon, clove, allspice, pumpkin, and espresso flavors to fill your home with the scent of the season. Even though the Potion Macchiato and pumpkin spice latte are here for a limited-time, you can stock up on candles to make your place smell like Halloween all year long.