You know fall is near when the PSL makes its delicious return to cafe menus, and Dunkin’ is spicing things up this year with an all-new spiked latte. The Dunkin’ Spiked brand released its first-ever, ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte cans, and I got an $11 four-pack to try at home.

These limited-time seasonal sips are part of Dunkin’s line of alcoholic iced coffees, which includes original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors. You can find these cans in stores like BevMo!, Total Wine & More, and online at Gopuff. The alcohol comes from fermented sugar, which makes these malted beverages similar to beer and hard seltzers.

I’ve tried all four original coffee flavors alongside Dunkin’s RTD spiked iced teas — Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple — so I was excited to see where the PSL ranked among the rest.

During my last tasting, I was more of an iced tea fan. My biggest complaint was I found the coffee flavors failed to stand out amongst the alcohol. They weren’t giving main character energy, so my hope with the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte was that the spicy flavors of nutmeg and cinnamon would complement the malt liquor a little more.

Below, you’ll find my review of the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte cans, and how you can mix an Insta-worthy bevvy for fall movie nights.

Dunkin’s Spiked PSLs Have So Much Fall Potential

Even though Dunkin’ recommended drinking the spiked PSL with ice in a cup, I decided to try it from the can first. After all, this is an RTD option so it should be ready to drink as is. The first sip was overwhelmingly alcoholic, but you could also taste the pumpkin spice flavors coming through.

This was a relief, especially after trying the original flavors. Following the initial burst of alcohol, the spiked PSL nicely settled on my tongue. It was creamy and delicious, like an actual pumpkin spice latte from the store. I liked drinking from the can more than pouring it into a cup with ice, because the flavor was more concentrated with each sip. The ice kind of diluted everything, but pouring it out does allow you to customize your drink a bit.

Rachel Chapman

Dunkin’ recommends you enjoy the spiked PSL at home by adding some whipped cream on top with a caramel drizzle, and sprinkle some cinnamon to finish it off. Instead of whipped cream, I made a hazelnut cold foam with heavy whipping cream and topped that with a bit of cinnamon sugar, which was delicious. With little effort, I made a drink that looked like a professional barista threw it together.

With these easy steps, you could impress your friends by serving the Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte with some Insta-worthy toppings at girls’ night. You could also get creative with pumpkin-shaped ice cubes or fall leaf straws.

Rachel Chapman

With so many PSL drinks out there these days, I may not grab a spiked latte as much as a regular pumpkin drink or even a specialty pumpkin cream cold brew. However, this is a great option for spicing up your autumn get-togethers.