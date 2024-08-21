It’s officially PSL season. Break out your cozy sweaters and UGG boots because Starbucks’ fall menu is here with everyone’s fave Pumpkin Spice Latte.

In addition to the go-to drink of autumn, Starbucks also has a brand-new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Latte, which I got to try before its launch on Aug. 22. The fall twist on the iced chai features a nondairy apple-flavored oat milk cold foam to deliver all the flavors of a slice of pie.

Of course, if you’re a fall drink traditionalist and must have your go-to fave first, you’re in luck. Along with the PSL, Starbucks’ fall menu also includes returning faves Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, and both the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso that debuted last year.

To help you decide what to order this fall, here’s my review of the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Latte and how you can mix it up for a new secret menu fave.

The Possibilities Are Endless With The Iced Apple Crisp Chai Latte

Starbucks

If you love both the collection of Apple Crisp drinks — the Macchiato and Shaken Espresso — along with the Pumpkin Cream Chai, the new Starbucks bevvy for fall 2024 is a must. I’m a chai latte girly, but I also love to customize my drinks for something new. It’s what Starbucks does best, so adding more flavored cold foams like the pumpkin cream has been a game changer.

You can easily create a unique drink by adding a flavored foam, which is what the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai is all about. With each sip, you get the spicy chai with a creamy boost of apple flavors. Together, it tastes like you’re drinking a slice of caramel apple pie.

It was nostalgic and got me in the mood for rewatching Gilmore Girls — even though it’s still too hot outside to wear my fave sweatshirts. This drink tastes like visiting a farm for apple picking with your besties. I will definitely be ordering it again, but I’ve also been inspired to try the non-dairy apple cream cold foam on other drinks.

Starbucks

For example, I’ve been on a white chocolate mocha kick lately, so I kind of want to try an iced mocha with apple cream. In my head, it’ll be like a chocolate-covered candy apple that you might find at a back-to-school carnival. As a fan of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, I’ll also be ordering an off-the-menu Apple Crisp Cold Brew.

Starbucks will have two additional drinks exclusively available in the app as well: The Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White. Basically, Starbies has declared 2024 the year of the apple-flavored coffee.

Starbucks

To go along with your drink, the fall menu has some sweet treats. For something Insta-worthy, the new Raccoon Cake Pop is adorable, but fan-favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant, and Pumpkin Loaf are all returning, too. It’s PSL season, so you definitely deserve that mid-afternoon coffee break.