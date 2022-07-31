Pop The Top On Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Can For A Nitro Kick

The only thing that makes saying goodbye to summer is knowing your favorite fall sips are right around the corner, so if you’re already starting to feel the end-of-summer blues, you probably want to know what drinks Starbucks has lined up for autumn. Starbucks stans know the coffee giant doesn’t announce its fall flavors until the end of August, but if you’re looking for some ~tea~ to hold you over until then, I’ve got the scoop on Starbucks’ ready-to-drink fall items, including a Nitro Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew can you can sip wherever you’re headed.

If you’re someone who needs a cup of coffee to hold you over until you make your morning coffee run (guilty), you’re probably familiar with Starbucks’ lineup of ready-to-drink brews and Frappucinos. ICYDK, Starbucks’ ready-to-drink (or RTD) coffees can be found at various grocery stores nationwide, and are basically like the clutch cuppa you’d get from the restaurant minus the line. Much like the sips you’d find at the cafés, Starbucks’ RTD coffees come in specialty seasonal flavors, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on your trusty cup of PSL during a morning spent snuggled up in bed with your pet.

If you’re planning to stock up on your RTD beverages before the temperature drops, Instagrammer @markie_devo previewed a Nitro Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew can on July 11, and it looks like the ultimate fall sip.

In an email to Elite Daily, a Starbucks spokesperson hinted that it might not be long until you see these sips on shelves. After explaining the coffee giant is still helping customers savor “the last sips of summer” with sips like the Paradise Drink or energizing BAYA Energy the spokesperson added, “...We are looking forward to welcoming fall beverages, such as the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew cans, to grocery stores soon!” I think I’m ready to trade in my two-piece for a beanie and scarf, TBH.

It’s not clear when you’ll see the new canned sip pop up on shelves — but it shouldn’t bee too long since the PSL usually returns to stores in late August. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew debuted in stores in 2019, and this canned version looks like it’ll be the perfect option when you want that hint of fall in your morning cup but can’t get to your local ‘Bucks. It might not be an exact match without cold foam, but the nitro aspect of the can should give you a similar creamy consistency. As for the rest of the lineup, it looks like you’ll have to wait until the leaves start changing colors to see what else Starbucks has up its sleeve.