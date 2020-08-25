With Starbucks' fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte making its return on Tuesday, Aug. 25, you might be wondering if Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also coming back for 2020. Customers have been speculating for weeks about the PSL's return, but it wasn't clear if the 2019 fan-favorite would also make an appearance. Luckily for fans of last year's autumnal offering, there's some good news.

Last year, Starbucks gave pumpkin-loving customers another refreshing way to enjoy the classic fall flavor combination with the release of its first new pumpkin-based sip in 16 years, and it's back for 2020. You might remember the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew having a slightly lighter flavor and consistency than its predecessor. Instead of using pumpkin spice syrup to flavor the cold brew itself, the base consists of chilled cold brew and vanilla syrup, which is topped with layers of pumpkin cream cold foam — which is the part infused with pumpkin flavoring — and dusted with pumpkin spice topping. TBH, it's the perfect option to help you cool down with a hint of fall flavor during August's warmer days. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is back for a limited time at participating U.S. and Starbucks Canada locations as of Aug. 25, and a grande size will cost you between $4.45 and $4.95, depending on location.

In addition to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is available hot, iced, or blended, Starbucks is also bringing back the Salted Caramel Mocha, which starts with a base of coffee and steamed milk that's mixed with a rich mocha sauce and toffee nut syrup. Sweetened whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and a sprinkling of sugar and sea salt crown the top of this sweet and spicy treat, which is available hot or blended as a frappuccino.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Whichever one of these seasonal favorites you decide to try come Aug. 25, you might want to consider ordering ahead through Starbucks' mobile app to cut down on your wait time and any unnecessary contact with other people.

Based on the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, you should wear your mask and try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people as much as possible when picking up your order. Make sure to wash your hands before consuming your drink and anything else you might have ordered.

Nothing good lasts forever, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and other seasonal Starbucks favorites will only be around for a limited time. However, with the start of PSL season officially here, it's the perfect time to start saying goodbye to summer 2020 and embracing all the fall flavors.

