Starbucks is implementing a new "to-go" model to encourage social distancing as an effort to help contain coronavirus. Starbucks' coronavirus plan includes major changes to how customers will pick up their drinks in stores. Here's how it'll affect your routine at the coffee chain.

On Sunday, March 15, Starbucks announced a move to a store pick-up model at all company-owned stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks. The changes went into effect to encourage social distancing and help halt the spread of coronavirus. Since all seating, including both the cafe and patio areas, will not be available to customers during this time, you'll need to order your drinks to-go. You can still order your favorite sips by walking up to the counter, through the order ahead feature in the Starbucks app, and via drive thru and delivery. When you pick up your drink, you'll want to keep an eye out for a modified order-ahead handoff area, which may be in place depending on the store. There will also be changes to the condiment bar in all stores.

Besides the transition to store pick-up, Starbucks is also temporarily closing company-owned stores in popular social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses, as well as temporarily closing or reducing opening hours of stores in locations with high clusters of coronavirus cases. To prepare for the changes, make sure to check with your local Starbucks before heading out to pick up a drink. You can use the Starbucks store locator to find out more details about the location near you.

If you're planning on ordering ahead, you can customize your drink through the Starbucks app, which is available for iOS and Android. After you open the app, tap "Order" at the bottom of the screen to select your go-to drink and food. From there, you can select the store you'd like to pick up your items and check out. You can also select to pick up your order at the Drive-Thru window. If you've chosen to pick up your beverage in store, just ask the barista at the designated pick-up area for your order.

Starbucks previously announced its stores will no longer fill personal cups with Starbucks beverages, and the policy will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Even though you won't be able to get your personal cup filled, you can still get a 10-cent discount when you bring in a reusable cup.

