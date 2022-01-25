Is there anything better than a Starbucks coffee with oat milk? How about preparing a Starbucks coffee with oat milk from the comfort of your own home? Starbucks is making that dream come true with its new oat milk ready-to-drink beverages that include cold brew and frappuccino flavors, which means you can enjoy your favorite plant-based Starbucks sips without ever having to leave home. Here’s the rundown on the new non-dairy RTD options.

Starbucks expanded its collection of RTD beverages on Jan. 25 with a lineup that includes new bottled sips for your at-home enjoyment, as well as a brand new energy drink called BAYA Energy. Non-dairy coffee lovers everywhere will be hype about the three new RTD sips: Starbucks Multi-serve Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk, bottled Caramel Waffle Cookie Frappuccino, and bottled Dark Chocolate Brownie Frappuccino. These new RTD goodies are kind of a big deal, considering they’re the first ever Starbucks RTD drinks made with oat milk, and fit in quite nicely with the coffee giant’s commitment to expand its plant-based menu as a way to cut back on the company’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Before you make room in your pantry for the at-home oat milk delights, here’s what you need to know about each sip.

Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk

Courtesy of Starbucks

The 40-ounce bottle of Starbucks Multi-serve Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk is filled with Starbucks’ Cold Brew, creamy oat milk, and rich dark chocolate for extra flavor. The long awaited RTD sip is available in grocery and convenience stores as of Jan. 25 and has a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Frappuccino With Oatmilk

Courtesy of Starbucks

Meanwhile, frappuccino fans will have to wait a little longer to bring the beloved sip home from the store. Coming later in 2022, the bottled Starbucks Frappuccinos with Oatmilk will be prepared with the same delicious plant-based oat milk you know and love, and flavored with either Caramel Waffle Cookie or Dark Chocolate Brownie. They’ll sell for a suggested retail price of $3.40 for the 13.7-ounce bottles.

You can also expect to see four more RTD coffee beverages on shelves later this year: Nitro Cold Brew Splash of Sweet Cream, Starbucks’ Tripleshot Zero Sugar Milk Chocolate, Frappuccino Passport Series Hazelnut Tiramisu, and Starbucks’ Cold & Crafted on Tap, coming soon in Black Unsweetened and Coffee with a Splash of Milk.

Whether you’re interested in trying the Multi-serve Cold Brew: Dark Chocolate Oatmilk or want to get your hands on some BAYA Energy, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading out to the store.