Starbucks might be your go-to place for coffee, refreshers, or tea, but you might have a new go-to sip to add to that list: energy drinks. Yep, the Seattle-based coffee company is getting in on the energy drink game and unleashing it in three flavor options that’ll wake you up. So, before you make that coffee run, you might want to consider giving Starbucks’ new BAYA Energy drink a try. Here’s everything you need to know about Starbucks’ new BAYA Energy drink, including how much caffeine it has compared to other sips, how much it’ll cost you, where you can buy a can, and which flavors just might become your next fave pick-me-ups.

Starbucks unveiled its BAYA Energy drink on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and it’s the first energy sip from the company in collaboration with PepsiCo through its ongoing North American Coffee Partnership (NACP). According to Mintel data shared by Starbucks, energy drink sales were up almost 10% in 2020, and the coffee giant is getting in on the action. The ready-to-drink BAYA Energy contains caffeine that’s naturally found in coffee fruit (but it won’t taste like coffee), plus some immune-boosting vitamin C for added antioxidants. If this sounds like a sip you want to add to your go-to Starbucks rotation, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Caffeine:

Starbucks’ BAYA Energy drink has 160 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can. To put that in perspective, one BAYA Energy sip is about as caffeinated as a Tall Honey Almondmilk Flat White (150 milligrams), a 1.5-ounce shot of Starbucks Espresso (150 milligrams), a Grande Caramel Macchiato (150 milligrams), or a Tall Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee (155 milligrams).

Flavors:

Starbucks’ BAYA Energy is available in three fruit flavors:

Mango Guava: tropical mango juice and guava flavor

Pineapple Passionfruit: pineapple juice and a hint of passionfruit

Raspberry Lime: raspberry juice and a hint of lime

Price:

One 12-ounce can of BAYA Energy sells for a suggested price of $2.89.

Where To Buy:

As of late January 2022, you can buy Starbucks BAYA Energy at grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and national retailers nationwide, including Target. You’ll also be able to score the sips online wherever groceries are sold.

U.S. Starbucks stores will also carry BAYA Energy drinks as of March 1, 2022.

When you’re heading out on a Starbucks or grocery store run for a pick-me-up, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.