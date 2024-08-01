Dunkin’s got another drop for summertime sips. This time around, celebrity chef (and Dunkin’Tern) Nick DiGiovanni has created four new iced coffees for the season.

DiGiovanni, who competed on Season 10 of MasterChef and has over 13 million followers on TikTok, worked with Dunkin’s own chef Dan Cole to create this seasonal Chef Nick Menu with four new coffee flavors.

The Chef Nick Menu Has Some Exciting Offerings

The most unique of the bunch is a Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam, inspired by Dunkin’s famous pastries. If you’re looking for something more tropical for sipping by the pool, though, the Chef Nick Menu has a Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee as well.

To round it all out with more traditional flavors, you’ll find a Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee and Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee on the menu for your mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

After trying Dunkin’s most recent s’mores and hot honey-inspired summer lineup, I was excited to see if this new launch was just as good or even better. Below, you’ll find my honest reviews and definitive ranking of each new iced coffee on the Chef Nick Menu.

4. The Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee ($5)

With flavors of vanilla and mocha together, this seemed like the safest choice, but it ended up being my least favorite.

Rachel Chapman

Chocolate and vanilla are very distinct flavors, but I couldn’t pinpoint either in this drink. It just tasted like an iced coffee with a lot of syrup, and I was a bit disappointed.

While it was a total skip for me, my friend enjoyed this but agreed the mocha and vanilla were nondescript when mixed together.

Rating: 1/5

3. The Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee ($5)

DiGiovanni is a fan of caramel, which is why it’s featured in two of the four iced coffee drinks.

Rachel Chapman

This one plays it pretty safe, but adds in the almond milk for a unique flavor. While the description says it’s just a splash of the milk, it really does take over. It’s basically an almond milk-flavored iced coffee with a hint of caramel sweetness.

I’m normally an almond milk fan, but when it becomes the main character like in this drink, it’s distracting. I would recommend this only for *big* fans of the plant-based milk substitute.

Rating: 2.5/5

2. The Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee ($5)

For a real summertime treat, the Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee is the way to go. It’s like sipping a piña colada brew and tastes like what sunscreen smells like — in a good way.

Rachel Chapman

This does have a very strong coconut flavor, which I know can be a turnoff for some people. But if you’re not a fan of coconut, I don’t know why you would order this in the first place. This is for coconut fans who love Almond Joys and Mounds.

While the cream is dominant, it blends well with the caramel flavors to make it a sweet treat. I want to order this again while sitting in a hammock by the beach, how it should be consumed.

Rating: 4/5

1. The Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee With Sweet Cold Foam ($5)

The star of the Chef Nick Menu is the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, which Cole says is like “drinking a blueberry doughnut” and he’s not wrong. This really does taste like they somehow made their Munchkins into an iced coffee.

Rachel Chapman

Someone who’s never had a fruit-flavored brew might be hesitant to try, but the blueberry flavor is very subtle and works well overall. The cold foam also provides a nice creamy taste, so it’s almost like Erewhon’s blueberry cobbler smoothie, but as an iced coffee.

Like most of the drinks on this new menu, it is a bit sweet. So, if you prefer your coffee black, this isn’t for you. Personally, I can’t wait to try this again with a doughnut on the side.

Rating: 5/5