Dunkin’ is riding that watermelon sugar high. On May 1, the coffee giant released its summer 2024 menu, which features fruity flavors and refreshing sips — some of which might even remind you of Harry Styles’ 2019 single — for those warm beach days.

In terms of newness, Dunkin’s latest seasonal menu is offering:

Two doughnut-inspired coffees

A kiwi watermelon refresher

A watermelon-infused doughnut

A breakfast wrap

A chocolate chunk cookie

The standout that’s already going viral on TikTok is the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, which the brand says is a “drinkable” twist on its well-known baked good.

As an added bonus, you can now order any coffee drink with a Donut Swirl to create a pastry-like taste. Similar to customizing your latte with hazelnut or vanilla flavors, the Donut Swirl adds a frosting and sugar taste. This new addition can be found in the blueberry iced coffee, as well as the all-new Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte.

If you’re more of a refresher girlie, Dunkin’ also has a new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher that Mr. Styles would love. The blend of sour and sweet fruit flavors can be ordered with either green tea or lemonade, the latter of which is back and available permanently on Dunkin’s menu.

That means you could also pick up a classic Strawberry Dragonfruit or Mango Pineapple Refresher with lemonade, or even sparkling water for an extra crisp and delicious drink to keep you hydrated on those extra hot days.

Dunkin'

To mix things up, I tried the refreshers with green tea, lemonade, and sparkling water. Below, you’ll find my ranking of the entire Dunkin’ summer 2024 menu, including the new Green Goddess Wrap and ready-to-go Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

6. Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte ($6)

The most Insta-worthy drink on the new menu is the Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte, with colorful sprinkles on top of whipped cream, but it’s not necessarily my favorite for sipping in the summer.

Dunkin'

This was just a tad bit too sweet and syrupy at first, which is not what I’m looking for when it’s warm and sunny. I prefer a drink that’s refreshing while I’m on the way to a pool party or backyard barbecue.

It did grow on me, though. The first sip was intensely syrupy, but the aftertaste was delicious. It left my mouth with a nice and subtle flavor of frosted doughnut, which is ultimately the goal. I just wish it was consistent from the jump.

If I were to try this again, I might add an extra shot of espresso to counterbalance the Donut Swirl add-in.

Rating: 2.5 out 5

5. Watermelon Burst Donut ($2)

The new pastry on the summer menu is a Watermelon Burst Donut, which goes well with the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher.

Dunkin'

It’s like a jelly doughnut, but instead of being filled with berry flavors, it has a watermelon filling that tastes a lot like a Jolly Rancher.

It’s not my favorite I’ve ever had from Dunkin’ and the red sugar on the outside made it messy to eat, but I did enjoy how nostalgic the taste was.

Rating: 3 out of 5

3. Chocolate Chunk Cookie ($3)

While most people go to Dunkin’ for a doughnut when they’re craving something sweet, there’s now a grab-and-go Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Dunkin'

It comes pre-packaged in plastic, which is not very appealing and I probably wouldn’t order it if I saw it. However, this is a hidden gem that shouldn’t be missed.

As a self-proclaimed cookie connoisseur, this is delectable. The sweet and salty snack comes with huge chunks of chocolate with pretzel bits, and is just the right amount of chewy. I would put this up there at the top of quick-service cookies alongside places like Potbelly and Subway.

If you decide to try this, I highly recommend warming it up a bit. The only reason it’s not higher is that it’s a little pricey for a cookie.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

3. Green Goddess Wrap ($5)

It’s been a hot minute since the green goddess salad went viral on TikTok, but Dunkin’ is finally jumping on the train with a breakfast wrap inspired by the trendy flavors.

Dunkin'

This colorful wrap is filled with egg whites, farro, sundried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing, and tasted like a creamy spinach dip wrapped in a tortilla. Delish, but nothing too special IMO.

I was also surprised at it’s square-like shape, but the compact size makes it easy to enjoy on the go. Since America runs on Dunkin’, it makes sense to make this a portable snack to eat on the way to school or work.

If you’re a Dunkin’ Rewards member, you can actually get the new breakfast wrap for just $3 from May 15 through May 31, which is a deal worth trying.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

2. Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee ($4)

I was most excited to try the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee, because of how interesting it sounded. Blueberry + doughnut + ice + coffee?? C’mon.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’s flavors can be hit or miss depending on how strong they are, but this was surprisingly subtle and fresh. You can barely taste the blueberry, which was nice, but might be too boring for someone looking for a fruit-forward drink.

All in all, though, I feel like this is a great choice for summer because it gives you a slight seasonal taste with the subtle blueberries and isn’t too heavy.

I would totally order this again, and can see Ben Affleck trying it with some cinnamon additions or a vanilla cold foam like his go-to DunKings Iced Coffee.

Rating: 4 out of 5

1. Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher ($4)

The star of the summer 2024 menu is the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher.

Dunkin'

I ordered this with the green tea, but you can also get it with lemonade or sparkling water. Since it has a lot of sweet and tart flavor with the kiwi and watermelon, I think the green tea is the way to go.

Though there was a lot of tanginess in one sip, I really enjoyed it. It was like summer in a cup, and really reminded me of Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” song. I’ve been really missing his Love On Tour, so this was like a nostalgic throwback to sipping watermelon-flavored drinks at his show.

The green tea provides a nice aftertaste and is more subtle, but if you really want to wow your tastebuds, I recommend trying the lemonade. It’ll add some sourness to the tart kiwi and sweet watermelon flavors that may wake you up more than an espresso-filled latte. The sparkling water you can add is also a good option if you just want to focus on the kiwi watermelon flavor. It just adds a bit of crispiness with the bubbles, which is light and refreshing for warmer days.

Rating: 5 out of 5