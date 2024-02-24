The “America runs on Dunkin’” slogan has never been more accurate. To celebrate the spring season, Dunkin’ has unveiled a new menu that includes “on-the-go” snacks and energy drinks. These new items are meant to keep you going, and in addition to their SPARKD’ Energy beverages, Dunkin’s spring 2024 menu also includes a churro-flavored latte.

As a Disney adult, I had to see if Dunkin’s latte is as delicious as the churros that are a must-have snack at Disneyland. And along with the Churro Signature Latte, Dunkin’ now has a Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee and Churro Donut as well. Basically, you had me at churro, so I arranged a taste-test of the entire spring menu to see what’s worth ordering and what’s a skip.

Along with the churro options and SPARKD’ Energy drinks, I also picked up the Breakfast Empanada and Banana Chocolate Chip Bread. These two new snack options were created to be convenient pick-me-ups for those days when you’re really on the go.

Even when you’re in a rush, you want something delicious. So, here’s where all the new limited-time items at Dunkin’ rank this season.

7. The SPARKD’ Energy Berry Burst Was Sour Like Olivia Rodrigo ($4)

Rachel Chapman

If you’re looking for an energy boost and are not much of a coffee drinker, you may want to try Dunkin’s SPARKD’ Energy Berry Burst. I found the raspberry and strawberry flavors were perfect for the spring, and having this be a sparkling drink was refreshing. However, it was a tad sour, and a bit too sweet for me.

The first sip really surprised me, because the flavors were so strong. It reminded me a lot of Monster or Red Bull energy drinks, so if you’re used to that, it’ll be right up your alley. Overall, it was like drinking a sour berry Jolly Rancher. If Olivia Rodrigo’s first album was a drink, it would be this.

Rating: 2/5

5. The Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee Is Nice And Simple ($3)

Rachel Chapman

The most basic (but in a good way) drink in the spring menu was the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee. It’s part of the churro-inspired lineup, but if I didn’t know that going in, I would have never guessed that was the vibe. Instead, this was just a simple cinnamon sugar-flavored iced coffee.

This is definitely for coffee drinks and not latte fans, since you can really taste Dunkin’s original coffee blend as the base. I enjoyed this new addition a lot more than the Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee from the DunKings menu, because it had just the right amount of flavor to even out the coffee’s bitterness. Ultimately, it wasn’t my favorite, but it is a really nice iced coffee option.

Rating: 3/5

5. The SPARKD’ Energy Peach Sunshine Was A Refreshing Sip ($4)

Rachel Chapman

Out of the two SPARKD’ Energy drinks, the Peach Sunshine flavor was my favorite. I really liked how refreshing this was with the carbonation and lychee and peach flavors. It reminded me of gummy peach rings.

As much as I enjoyed this, though, it was still on the sweeter side. To help water it down a bit, I let my Peach Sunshine sit and had the ice melt. That made all the difference. Afterwards, it had the right amount of sweetness, flavor, and still had some fizz. However, if you’d like to order this with less flavor from the jump, you can. It comes with four shots of the Peach Sunshine syrup, so you can always just ask for three or request more sparkling water added.

Rating: 3/5

4. The Breakfast Empanada Needed Something Else ($4)

Rachel Chapman

Inspired by their “on-the-go” era, Dunkin’ has a new Breakfast Empanada option for your mornings. This Breakfast Empanada, which is served warm, comes with scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheddar cheese inside a buttery crust. I really enjoyed the crust, but it took like three bites of it to get to the filling. Even then, I couldn’t really taste much of anything other than the eggs.

I did like that the eggs were seasoned with black pepper, but I couldn’t taste the sausage or cheese at all. My empanada was also kind of cold on the inside, so it needed to be warmed up just a bit more. As much as this didn’t wow me, I can’t deny it was tasty. I would eat this again if I was in a rush and needed something savory.

Rating: 3.5/5

2. The Banana Chocolate Chip Bread Is Decadent ($3)

Rachel Chapman

To celebrate National Banana Bread Day on Feb. 23, Dunkin’ has added a new Banana Chocolate Chip Bread to their menu. You really can’t go wrong with a slice of banana bread, and not only is Dunkin’s banana bread soft and moist, it also has chocolate chips. It’s a win-win.

I love the convenience of this coming wrapped up, so you can take it on the go. I just wish I could have ordered it warmed up. That would set this over the edge and made it even better.

Rating: 4/5

2. The Churro Donut Was Exactly What I Wanted ($2)

Rachel Chapman

Dunkin’ nailed the Churro Donut. It’s exactly what you would expect a churro-flavored doughnut to be, right down to the texture. I appreciate that Dunkin’ went with a deep-fried cake doughnut as the base, because it was dense and provided a nice crunch like when you bite into a fried churro at Disneyland.

The doughnut is also rolled in cinnamon sugar to give you those churro flavors. The only warning I have it that it does get messy. While a lot of these new menu items are meant to be enjoy on-the-go, this one isn’t — unless you’re ready to leave a trail of cinnamon sugar behind.

Rating: 4/5

1. The Churro Signature Latte Is A Dream Come True ($4)

Rachel Chapman

I thought Ben Affleck’s favorite drink off the DunKings menu would be my new go-to, but it didn’t take long for Dunkin’ to release a new latte that dethroned it. The Churro Signature Latte is just that good. Made with espresso, this new menu item can be ordered hot or iced. It comes with two shots of churro syrup, milk, whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar on top.

That may sound too sweet, but the Churro Signature Latte is a perfect blend. I could taste the espresso, and it was creamier than the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee. I can’t wait to order this again. It’s like treating myself to a churro at Disneyland without actually having to spend the money to go to a theme park.

Rating: 5/5