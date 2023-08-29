There are 12 Disney theme parks around the globe from California to Shanghai, and the ones at Tokyo Disney Resort consistently rank among the best. In fact, TikTokers frequently call Tokyo DisneySea the best Disney park in the world, and the exclusive food available has a lot to do with why it’s a fave. As a Disney foodie, visiting the Tokyo parks has been on my bucket list for years, and I finally got to go this summer. During my time at both Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland, I tried every viral snack to see what’s actually worth it to eat.

The one thing that really sets the food at Tokyo Disney Resort apart from all the parks in the U.S. is how kawaii and Insta-worthy it is. While Dole Whip and beignets are a fave at Disneyland in California, they aren’t as picture-perfect as the Toy Story Alien Mochi and Mickey Mouse popsicle treats that you can find in Japan. Even their churros are Mickey-shaped, and the popcorn comes in every flavor imaginable. Just because the food is cute doesn’t always mean it’s as delicious, though. To help you plan out your dream vacay to Tokyo Disneyland, here is a ranking of the best snacks to get on your trip — and a few to skip if you’re pressed for time.

01 Egg And Shrimp Spring Roll Rachel Chapman Where: Mickey’s Trailer and Huey, Dewey and Louie's Good Time Cafe at Tokyo Disneyland The spring rolls were on my list of Tokyo Disney foods to try, but I should have noted that it is the Pizza Spring Roll that is a fave — not the Egg & Shrimp Spring Roll. Unfortunately, Mickey’s Trailer at Tokyo Disneyland only had the Egg & Shrimp Spring Roll to try while I was there, and I’d mostly likely skip it in the future. A warm seafood roll was not what I needed to eat outside on an especially hot day. Rating: 1/5

02 Yucatan Sausage Roll Rachel Chapman Where: Expedition Eats at Tokyo DisneySea If you’re a turkey leg fan who is looking for something savory, I’d recommend the Yucatan Sausage Roll from Expedition Eats. This is basically just sausage in a French roll, which is great if you need some meat to eat. However, I found it a little boring and the presentation is laughable. Rating: 1.5/5

03 Mickey Ukiwaman Chicken Rachel Chapman Where: Boiler Room Bites at Tokyo Disneyland and Seaside Snacks at Tokyo DisneySea Since I was visiting during Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary celebration, there were some special items on the menu like the Mickey Ukiwaman Chicken. This limited-time snack has currently replaced the Donald Ukiwa Bun that’s usually available at Tokyo DisneySea’s Seaside Snacks. The Donald version is filled with shrimp, while this 40th anniversary snack has chicken instead. Both are made to look like nautical life preservers, but the one I got was Mickey-shaped as well. While this snack was adorable, it wasn’t my favorite. The bun itself was great and fluffy, but the chicken inside was just OK. I only recommend this snack if you need something quick and savory on your way to the next attraction on your to-do list. Rating: 2.5/5

04 Mickey Glove Chicken Pao Rachel Chapman Where: Huey, Dewey and Louie's Good Time Cafe at Tokyo Disneyland Some Tokyo Disney snacks are cuter than they are delicious, and unfortunately, the Mickey chicken pao from Huey, Dewey and Louie's Good Time Cafe was just that. While it wasn’t the worst, it just didn’t have that wow factor in terms of flavor and taste. The best part was the bun shaped like Mickey’s glove, which was so fluffy. All the points go to the glove-shaped bread. Rating: 3/5

05 Mickey Waffle Rachel Chapman Where: Great American Waffle Company at Tokyo Disneyland You can find Mickey waffles at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but there isn’t a dedicated spot in any of the U.S. parks where you can buy a giant Mickey waffle as a snack any time of day. If you’re feeling like a waffle for a late afternoon pick-me-up, you’ll need to go to the Great American Waffle Company at Tokyo Disneyland. This is where you’ll find giant Mickey waffles with chestnut whipped cream and maple syrup. I’m a huge fan of Mickey waffles, but I don’t think waiting in a long line was worth it for this one since it tastes just like the ones I can find at home. However, if I didn’t have to wait almost 30 minutes, I probably would have rated this higher. Rating: 3/5

06 Mickey's Castella Cake Rachel Chapman Where: Captain Hook's Galley at Tokyo Disneyland Sebastian's Calypso Kitchen in Tokyo DisneySea Fans of strawberry shortcake will want to get Mickey's Castella Cake, which I found at Sebastian's Calypso Kitchen in Tokyo DisneySea. This is like a Mickey-shaped pancake with strawberry filling. It was delicious, but probably not something I’d get again since there are so many other treats I still need to try. Rating: 3.5/5

07 Baymax Burger Rachel Chapman Where: Tomorrowland Terrace at Tokyo Disneyland Thankfully, Disneyland is finally getting some Big Hero 6 representation with the all-new San Fransokyo Square. However, Tokyo Disneyland still reigns supreme as far as Baymax is concerned. They not only have The Happy Ride with Baymax attraction and tons of cute merch, but Tomorrowland Terrace also has a Baymax Burger on the menu. This was one of my favorite meals in the park, and I love the soft Baymax bun. However, this burger is pretty messy. Just be sure to grab a ton of napkins and pray that your bun arrives camera-ready for your Insta pic — unlike mine. Rating: 4/5

08 Mickey-Shaped Churro Rachel Chapman Where: Throughout Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Disneyland may have better churros than Disney World and offer more fun flavors than any other park, but for a regular cinnamon churro, I have to give it to Tokyo Disney. The magical Mickey shape just sets it slightly over the edge. For fans of flavored churros, I would also recommend getting the Crème Brûlée Churro. It’s available for the 40th Anniversary, and filled with a delicious custard. Rating: 4/5

09 Seafood Pizza Rachel Chapman Where: Zambini Brothers’ Ristorante at Tokyo DisneySea I had to get this seafood pizza from Zambini Brothers’ Ristorante at Tokyo DisneySea just to see the Mickey egg IRL. I still don’t know how they got the yolk to be Mickey-shaped, so I’ll just chalk it up to Disney magic. While it was the magical egg presentation that initially lured me in, I was ultimately won over by the taste of this pizza. It was a little soft, which got a bit messy, but all the ingredients were flavorful and delicious. It also paired well with my apple tea soda on the side. Rating: 4/5

10 Mickey And Minnie Ice Bars Rachel Chapman Where: Throughout Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea There are several ways to stay cool at Tokyo Disney during the summer, like riding Splash Mountain or catching Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down parade. However, the tastiest way is to grab a Mickey Ice Bar. These are the Mickey and Minnie-shaped popsicles that come in two flavors — tropical fruit (Mickey) and peach and raspberry (Minnie). Both were so delicious and refreshing, but I do recommend eating them as quickly as possible since they melt fast. Rating: 4/5

11 Mike Wazowski Melon Bread Rachel Chapman Where: Sweetheart Cafe at Tokyo Disneyland and Mamma Biscotti's Bakery at Tokyo DisneySea A lot of TikToks claimed that the Mike Wazowski Melon Bread was just a mid snack, but as a fan of Monsters, Inc. and snacks that look like characters, I had to try it. I was so glad that I did, because I loved it. Maybe going into this snack with low expectations was the key to enjoying it, but you really can’t go wrong with sweetbread that has a melon custard filling. The bread itself was so fluffy and had a stronger melon flavor than I expected. It was so good that I picked one up on my way out of the park to enjoy for breakfast in the morning. Rating: 4.5/5

12 Sea Salt Ice Cream Rachel Chapman Where: Throughout Tokyo DisneySea The pink seashell-shaped Sea Salt Ice Cream available only at Tokyo DisneySea was another hyped up snack I had to try, and TikTok was not wrong. This really is a must for foodies, especially anyone visiting in the summer. The monaka wafer-like shell kept the ice cream treat from getting too messy, like the Mickey popsicles. Of course, the texture of the wafer may throw some people off. However, I really enjoyed it. My favorite part was the surprise raspberry inside that paired well with salty ice cream. Rating: 4.5/5

13 Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwich Rachel Chapman Where: Throughout Tokyo DisneySea TikTok really hyped up the Sea Salt Ice Cream, but no one told me how good the Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwich was. Honestly, it might be better than the Sea Salt Ice Cream because the soft cookie on the outside, which features an adorable Mickey Mouse imprint. This was so good and helped so much with the heat that I ended up going back for seconds. Rating: 5/5

14 Flavored Popcorn Rachel Chapman Where: Throughout Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Since there are so many flavors, it would take an entire day to try every popcorn available at Tokyo Disney. Unfortunately, I had other snacks to try, so I was selective. I chose one sweet (white chocolate matcha) and a savory (garlic shrimp) popcorn. Both were so good, but the garlic shrimp really won me over. If you’re a popcorn fan, you’ll definitely want to get as many flavors as you can. Just know that some popcorn carts had long lines, so plan for that. The popcorn buckets that are exclusive to Tokyo Disney are also cute, so save room in your luggage for those as well. Rating: 5/5