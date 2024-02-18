Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be the Super Bowl’s newest it couple, but a pairing that’s been years in the making is Ben Affleck and Dunkin’. No one loves Dunkin’ coffee more than the Gone Girl star, and his go-to order is finally known: an iced coffee with vanilla, cold foam, and cinnamon sprinkled on top.

Not only did Affleck share his fave drink, but you can order it now as part of the all-new DunKings menu. Affleck, his wife Jennifer Lopez, bestie Matt Damon, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and Jack Harlow all starred in Dunkin’s Super Bowl commercial announcing the new DunKings items on Feb. 11, and onlookers have been eager to try them since.

In addition to Affleck’s DunKings Iced Coffee, fans can order a DunKings Munchkins Skewer, two limited-edition drinks, and a breakfast sandwich, available on the Dunkin’ mobile app. Dunkin’ also released DunKings merch, like the tracksuit Affleck wore in the commercial, along with a reusable tumbler that looks like a Stanley cup dupe.

This isn’t the first time Affleck appeared in a Dunkin’ ad. Back in September, he helped to launch Ice Spice’s Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, which I low-key loved, so I couldn’t wait to try the new DunKings menu as well. Below, I’ve ranked each item so you know what to order on your next coffee run.

5. Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee ($3)

Hazelnut is my go-to coffee flavor, so I was super excited to try the Hazelnut Heartthrob Coffee from the DunKings mobile app menu. This drink is the original blend with whole milk, three shots of unsweetened hazelnut flavoring, and three swirls of sweetened caramel. It can be ordered hot or iced — I went with the latter.

As much as I love hazelnut, this drink just did not do it for me. I’m not a huge Dunkin’ coffee drinker like Affleck and Charli D’Amelio. I find the coffee to be a tad too bitter for my taste, and when you add a flavor or sweetener, it doesn’t help at all. That’s what I thought was off with this drink. It felt like the hazelnut and caramel were trying to mask the iced coffee, and not doing a great job at blending together.

It might have been better with some more milk or creamer added in, but it wasn’t terrible. It still got the job done, providing a much-needed caffeine boost for work. I just don’t think it was anything special that I would order again.

Rating: 2.5/5

4. Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher ($3)

The cold winter weather has me dreaming of sunny summer days, which is immediately what I thought of when sipping on the Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher. While refreshers may be some people’s go-to all year round, I think they’re best enjoyed during the warmer months. I can just imaging drinking this while at a picnic in the park with my friends.

I’m surprised Dunkin’ hasn’t done a mixed berry flavor before, and you could really taste the blend of strawberry dragon fruit with three shots of unsweetened raspberry flavoring. It was delicious, but a tad too sweet. If I were to order this again, I might ask for just two shots of raspberry or let the ice melt a bit to water it down.

Rating: 3.5/5

3. The DunKings Munchkins Skewer ($1)

The DunKings Munchkins Skewer is exactly what it looks like: three Munchkins on a stick. As simple as it is, you really can’t go wrong with three doughnut holes. I’m a Munchkins fan, as evidenced by my love of Ice Spice’s drink with pumpkin Munchkins blended in, so it’s no wonder I’m all for this skewer as well.

Sometimes, you just want a few Dunkin’ Munchkins without having to buy an entire box. This skewer is the perfect amount of doughnut holes for a quick snack, and makes for a nice Insta-worthy garnish to your coffee. I also like that it gives you variety with a powdered sugar, chocolate, and glazed Munchkin.

Rating: 4/5

2. Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich ($4)

The breakfast sandwich on the DunKings menu is an everything bagel with sweet black pepper season bacon, white cheddar, and eggs. In the morning, I can never decide between something sweet like pancakes or savory like bacon. So I was pleasantly surprised by mix in this sandwich.

The seasoned bacon reminded me of candied bacon and was the main character here. If you’re a fan of McDonald’s McGriddles, I highly recommend you try this limited-time breakfast sandwich.

Rating: 4.5/5

1. The DunKings Iced Coffee ($4)

After taking my first sip of Affleck’s go-to coffee, I immediately understood why he’s such a Dunkin’ fan. I didn’t get it before, but now I do. It’s all about the customizations, and the Oscar winner knows how to create the perfect iced coffee.

Inside the DunKings Iced Coffee is Dunkin’s original blend with cream, three shots of unsweetened vanilla flavoring, three swirls of sweetened French vanilla, a sweet cold foam on top, and a cinnamon sugar topping. The coffee wasn’t bitter and the flavors were just right. It might be that the cold foam and cream instead of milk was what made all the difference.

Either way, I would order this again in a heartbeat. However, this isn’t a drink that you want to nurse for a bit. I found that when I let it sit and allow the cold foam and cinnamon sugar to mix into the drink, it did get a bit too sweet.

Rating: 5/5

Dunkin’s DunKings menu is available for a limited time, so get it while you can, queens.