It's no secret that Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin.' The Gone Girl actor is frequently pictured out and about with the trademark bright orange cup and has admitted that he frequents the Boston-based chain daily, so it wasn't that surprising that a Twitter user decided to create the ultimate Dunkin' tribute to the star — and it's so on point. These photos of Ben Affleck as Dunkin' beverages will make you LOL and maybe inspire you to dream up some combos of your own.

On Friday, April 12, Amelia Wedemeyer — a writer and social media assistant at The Ringer, according to her website — took to Twitter to reimagine 14 different Dunkin' drinks next to some of Affleck's most iconic film appearances and day-to-day photos. It's the hilarious comparison that I'm guessing that you never knew you needed in your life, and it somehow works.

Captioned "Ben Affleck as beverages from Dunkin' Donuts," the L.A.-based writer proceeded to post a thread where she shared photos of popular Dunkin' sips alongside a corresponding Affleck outfit. There's an Armageddon-themed orange drink influenced by the actor's orange NASA suit as well as two different beige and cream beverages that were inspired by Affleck's role in Live by Night, and TBH, I'm actually surprised by how perfectly they correspond.

I mean, who would have ever thought that the crimson red suit that the star wore to the premiere of "Triple Frontier" would be perfectly reimagined as a Strawberry Coolata?

In addition to the movie references, there are quite a few photos of Affleck out and about in his daily life, and the matching Dunkin' drinks (and in some cases, donuts) are a total mood.

This thread is just further proof that the internet is a strange and wonderful place, and the Twitterverse is so here for Wedemeyer's creation. In addition to hailing the writer as the unofficial queen of the internet, some users have gotten their own creative juices flowing and made their own Affleck 'n Dunkin' combinations.

The Justice League star has yet to respond to the thread, but all jokes and roasting aside, something tells me that he would be a big fan of it. The Boston-raised actor has made no secret of the fact that he's basically Dunkin's unofficial spokesperson, and during a March 24 interview with Collider, he told the publication that he's even worked the chain into his daily routine. I mean, that's dedication.

"It’s amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts everyday," Affleck said when he was asked about there being Dunkin' locations in Los Angeles. "It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I’m spreading the word."

Now, if only the fast food chain could make the 46-year-old their official brand ambassador, I'm sure we'd be seeing a lot more Dunkin' comparisons and maybe even another SNL skit about the retailer if we're lucky.