When your bananas start to brown, it’s time to make some banana bread. While you may have waited too long to enjoy your bananas, you won’t have to delay baking them into a sweet treat with all the easy banana bread recipes that are on TikTok. Spending some time in the kitchen with your bestie or partner can also make your baking experience a bonding moment. You just have to ask yourself, “Which banana bread should I try first?”

Of course, there's the OG loaf that you can't go wrong with, but by adding in additional ingredients like chocolate chips, walnuts, and cinnamon, you open yourself up to a whole new world of banana bread possibilities. Start by looking through your cabinets to see what ingredients you're working with. That could help narrow down what bread to make, while checking out these 11 easy-to-follow banana bread recipes on TikTok.

If you happen to pull off the wrong banana from the batch, don’t cry like Taylor Swift did. Instead, make both a vegan banana bread and a peanut butter banana bread. For a delicious breakfast, go for a hybrid of coffee cake and bananas for your loaf. This list also has a single-serve banana bread you can make in a mug if you want to enjoy it solo. The fun really comes from your time in the kitchen, so document your baking attempts for a TikTok vid of your own. The most a-peel-ing part of all is that at the end of the day, you'll have tasty banana bread to enjoy with the people you loaf the most.

01 This OG Banana Bread Is For Starters TikTok This TikTok tutorial from @cookingwithshereencovers has everything you need for a simple and easy banana bread recipe. You can't go wrong with the OG. Once you tackle regular banana bread, you'll feel comfortable adding in extra ingredients like nuts, chocolate, and maybe even coconut flakes for this peach coconut banana bread from Yummly.

02 This Coffee Cake Banana Bread Makes A Great Breakfast Whip up this coffee cake banana bread from TikToker @andreaobertphoto to enjoy with your favorite brew in the morning. There's even a sweet part two to this recipe that includes making a glaze to drizzle on top, or you can stay on theme with a banana icing.

03 This Vegan Banana Bread Is Made With Oat Milk If you're vegan, you'll be happy to have this vegan banana bread recipe on hand. This recipe from TikToker @alixtraeger uses ingredients like oat milk instead of dairy milk, and no eggs. There's an option to add chocolate chips in the batter and on top if you'd like, and honestly, who doesn't want a little extra chocolate with their bananas? If you’re looking for something that doesn’t use milk at all, this vegan banana bread recipe from Yummly uses pineapple juice and coconut oil. It’s like a tropical vacay in your loaf.

04 This Banana Bread In A Mug Is For Snacking If you're looking for a single serving for you and your partner, you might want to try this simple banana bread in a mug recipe from TikToker @kaylaiutzwig. Take your fave mug, add in all the ingredients, and pop it in the microwave. You could even sprinkle in some chocolate chips like this mug banana bread recipe. It's that easy. Don't forget to capture a cute Boomerang of you and your partner toasting your tasty mugs before diving in.

05 This Banana Bread Is Made With Pudding TikTok Another banana dessert you might love is banana pudding. Now, you can mix a little of your two fave treats together with this banana bread recipe from TikToker @newt that uses pudding in the batter. Add a scoop of ice cream, like homemade banana ice cream, on top for a delicious dessert on date night.

06 This Peanut Butter Banana Bread Is Something Elvis Would Love Elvis was known to love peanut butter and banana sandwiches. If you’re just like the king of rock 'n' roll, you'll want to try this banana bread recipe that uses peanut butter in the batter. Of course, the peanut butter is optional, according to TikToker @nicole_thenomad, if you don't have some in your kitchen. If you do, add all the ingredients and mix them together in a blender. Another take on peanut butter and bananas is this chocolate banana bread recipe with a peanut butter drizzle on top.

07 This Walnut Banana Bread Recipe Comes From Bebe Rexha’s Kitchen Why nut add some walnuts to your batter? This yummy banana bread recipe is brought to you by Bebe Rexha. That's right — when she's not crushing it on stage, she's a master in the kitchen making delicious banana bread that you seriously need to try. Add some chocolate chips into the mix for a chocolate walnut banana bread, and post a pic to IG with some Bebe Rexha lyrics like, “I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright.”

08 This Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips Is For Chocolate Lovers If you want to add something sweet to your banana bread batter, chocolate chips should be your first choice like TikToker @carrieberkk. Bananas and chocolate go together like you and your partner, after all. However, you can also double down on your chocolate love with a dark chocolate banana bread recipe.

09 This Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread Is Picture-Perfect TikTok For a swirling good time, try this cinnamon swirl banana bread recipe from TikToker @fitwaffle. The combo of cinnamon and bananas is as sweet as can be, and when you finally get to slice into your bread, you'll see all the gorgeous swirls you made. It's an Instagram-worthy moment that calls for a pic or two. Your loaf can then be used to make cinnamon banana bread French toast for bestie brunch at home.

10 These Upside-Down Caramelized Banana Bread Bars Are Perfect For Sharing There’s a lot going on with this recipe from TikToker @jakecohen. It not only has caramelized bananas, but they’re on the bottom of your pan so when you flip them over, they’re beautifully displayed on top. The upside-down banana bread is then cut into bars, so it’s easy to share with friends. Instead of whole banana slices, you could also cut your bananas like this upside-down banana bread recipe so each bar has its own individual banana on top.

11 This Banana Bread Bundt Cake Is Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell’s Recipe Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have this banana bread recipe that they say is the “best banana bread in the entire world.” Their reimagined version is baked in a bundt cake pan and drizzled with icing on top. The icing they use looks like a brown sugar icing, but you can also try a banana, peanut butter, or chocolate icing as well.