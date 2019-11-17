Harry Styles dropped a new song during his Saturday Night Live hosting gig, and it's about to rock your world. Just like all of the other hits from the pop singer, the new song, which is called "Watermelon Sugar," is already blowing up the internet with fan reactions. Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" lyrics are so sensual, and it's a side of Styles you've never seen before.

Styles debuted "Watermelon Sugar" during a Nov. 16 performance on Saturday Night Live. The rock track has Styles nostalgic for "that summer feeling," pining for the taste of berries and watermelon sugar. "Breathe me in/ Breathe me out/ I don't know if I could ever go without," Styles sings, before a chorus in which he repeats "Watermelon sugar high." He continues, "I just wanna taste it/ I just wanna taste it/ Watermelon sugar high."

Styles is clearly not hiding his affection for a special someone in "Watermelon Sugar," which got fans speculating about who the provocative lyrics are about. A Oct. 22 post on a One Direction fan Twitter account did some sleuthing and pulled up a quote from Style's ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe, in which she listed one of her all-time favorite books as In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan, which sounds... awfully familiar.

It looks like fans are onto something with the connection, because the link between his new song and Rowe's favorite read doesn't appear to be just a coincidence. After all, the celebrity couple's breakup in July 2018 had a big impact on Styles, and he was left heartbroken. Styles even shared with Rolling Stone in Aug. 2019 that his new music would be about his heartbreak, though he held back from mentioning his ex's name. "It's not like I've ever sat and done an interview and said, 'So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'" he said. "Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It's the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over."

Like all good musical artists, Styles has managed to turn his emotional heartbreak into a fully charged song that'll undoubtedly get you jammin' out like there's no tomorrow. The track is only one of many of Styles' tunes you can expect to play on repeat this winter, with his sophomore album, Fine Line, releasing on Dec. 13.

The day of the release, the singer will perform a live release show at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, which will give audience members a taste of Styles' new music in an intimate setting. If you can't make it out to Southern California on Dec. 13, don't fret. Styles will be kicking off a world tour in April 2020 in the U.K., and will visit cities across Europe, North America, and Mexico. You can grab tickets for Styles' Love On Tour beginning Friday, Nov. 22 on Ticketmaster.com.

Though it may still be the season of scarves and snowflakes, "Watermelon Sugar" is heating things up like it's still summer.