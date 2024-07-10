Dunkin’ is channeling nostalgic vibes with its late summer menu. On June 26, the coffee and dougnuts company debuted all-new items that include a s’mores collection and limited-time savory treats with hot honey.

Ben Affleck’s fave spot first did a summer 2024 drop in May, with doughnut and watermelon flavors. As much as I loved the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher in that lineup, the overall collection didn’t scream summer as much as this new one does.

For the second seasonal menu, Dunkin’ has a new Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee and S’mores Cold Brew to remind you of campfires and roasting marshmallows with your besties. The S’mores Donut has also returned, but if you’d rather have something more savory, the brand has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey for a Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich and Hot Honey Snacking Bacon.

Not a “but first, coffee” kind of person in the summer? Don’t worry, there’s a fruity sip perfect for pool days. The refreshing Tornado Twist is part of Dunkin’s SPARKD’ Energy line, which launched in the spring with Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine flavors.

Tornado Twist is a combination of those two flavors with raspberry, strawberry, peach, and lychee. Each medium-sized SPARKD’ Energy drink has enough caffeine to get you going no matter what your summer plans may be.

I was especially excited about this lineup, so I tried every item on Dunkin’s summer 2024 menu. Here’s how they rank:

7. Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee ($5)

Since a s’more is one of my fave desserts and summertime snacks, I couldn’t wait to try all the s’mores-flavored items. So you could imagine my disappointment when the frozen coffee was *not* it.

The good? When it comes to s’mores treats, the graham cracker often takes a backseat to the marshmallow and chocolate. But with this drink, it was an equal flavor player with graham cracker bits on top.

The bad? It has such a strong bitter Dunkin’ coffee flavor in the aftertaste that really didn’t play well with the sweet s’mores ingredients — it almost tasted... sour. If you’re a fan of Dunkin’s regular brew, you may enjoy it, but I felt it paled in comparison to the other s’mores items.

Rating: 2/5

6. Hot Honey Bacon Wake Up Wrap ($4)

My least favorite item from the new Mike’s Hot Honey and Dunkin’ menu was the Wake Up Wrap, mostly because everything else was so delicious. Plus, it got a bit messy with some oil drips, so I wouldn’t say this is necessarily a great snack for someone on the go. (Pro tip: Grab plenty of napkins.)

I still enjoyed the sweet and spicy bacon with white cheddar cheese and egg on a warm tortilla. It’s perfect for anyone who’s not too hungry, but wants a quick bite for breakfast.

TL;DR, it’s good, but I don’t think I would pay more than $3 for it.

Rating: 3/5

5. Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy ($4)

When I tried the Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine SPARKD’ Energy drinks for the spring, I wasn’t a huge fan. The flavors were a bit too sweet and tasted too much like a canned energy drink, like Monster or Red Bull. So the Tornado Twist was — like its name — a twist.

Combining all flavors together made the lychee stand out, and I’m a huge fan of the tropical fruit, so it’s better than its predecessors in my book.

It was still a bit too sweet for me, and I needed to have the ice melt and water down my drink before I could finish it. (Doesn’t help that I had recently tried Starbucks’ new energy drinks, and they more enjoyable.) Personally, I’d rather order a regular refresher like the kiwi watermelon if I want something fruity.

Rating: 3/5

4. S’mores Donut ($3)

Returning to the menu is the S’mores Donut. Even though Dunkin’ has been focusing more on coffee, the doughnuts are still delicious and this one is no exception.

The filled treat comes with chocolate icing, graham cracker crumbles, and a marshmallow cream inside. While I wish it was more of a marshmallow fluff, I enjoyed the combo of flavors once I reached the inside. That being said, it did take me a few bites to get to the ‘mallow.

Overall, it really reminded me of s’mores Pop-Tarts from my childhood, which was a total throwback. If I was craving something sweet, I would order this again, but it is a bit pricey for a doughnut.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

3. Honey Snackin’ Bacon ($4)

Bacon lovers, this is for you. The snacking bacon is exactly what you think it is: a bag of bacon to snack on. In each order, you get eight pieces of the Hot Honey seasoned bacon.

Unsurprisingly, the bacon is delicious. It has that sweet and savory taste, with a bit of a kick from the spice.

It did make me feel like a dog with how excited I was to eat just bacon by itself (Beggin' Strips, anyone?), but this is a fun snack if you’re on the go in the morning.

Rating: 4/5

2. Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich ($6)

The Hot Honey bacon really is a main character, and this sandwich is the best way to enjoy it. It comes with seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

One word: tasty. This was my first time trying a Dunkin’ sandwich with brioche, and I was pleasantly surprised.

The bread wasn’t hard, bland, or too much. It was perfectly soft and held together the sandwich without too much oil like the wrap. After experiencing a bad bread moment at the Vanderpump Rules Something About Her sandwich shop, this was a delightful experience.

Rating: 4.5/5

1. S’mores Cold Brew ($6)

The S’mores Cold Brew was everything I wanted when I first saw this new menu. It comes with Dunkin’s s’mores syrup, topped with marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker crumbles.

At first, I tried just sipping from the top and was immediately in love with the marshmallow cold foam. More cafes should have this as a summertime option for you to top your go-to cold brew or latte.

After inserting a straw and mixing a bit of the foam with the cold brew, I could really taste all three flavors coming through and it was perfection. It has all the flavors of campfire s’mores in a blissfully sippable coffee drink.

Rating: 5/5