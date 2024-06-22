Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop is open for business. Something About Her, which was heavily featured on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, has attracted hundreds of fans since its debut in late May.

As a VPR fan myself, I’ve been meaning to check out the West Hollywood hot spot, but the potentially long wait hasn’t exactly been my vibe. Nevertheless, I persisted and finally took the plunge earlier this June, and realized that, for most people, these sandwiches may not be worth enduring a crowd.

Since lines have been wrapping around the block — with some waits lasting up to 3.5 hours! — I made sure to get there before the lunch rush on a Friday, around 11 a.m. There was a bit of a crowd, but it actually wasn’t too bad. The line went slightly down the block with about 50 people, including a large group of friends visiting Los Angeles. Luckily, they were ordering to go and not dining in like me and my friend, so we got seated about 20 minutes after arriving.

The cafe is smaller than you probably think — TV cameras really do make things appear larger than they are — so most tables inside were for groups of two and no outdoor dining was available.

Rachel Chapman

The Menu At Something About Her Has A Hollywood Theme

Like everyone else, we ordered at the counter first, and the servers brought our sandwiches to the table when they were ready. Pro tip: Ask for a menu to read as you wait. It’s not online, so if you’re like me and need to plan out your order in advance, this is a great way to be ready when it’s your turn.

While it is just a sandwich shop, there are some bakery items available as well. Though you won’t be able to find a Pump-Tini or one of Madix’s cocktail recipes, Bravo fans can pick up a Loverboy bevvy from the drink menu, aka the hard tea brand from Summer House’s Kyle Cooke.

It was a struggle for me to decide on which sandwich to try — I really wanted to make the wait worth it — so I ordered what the workers said were the two most popular items: The Cameron and The Drew. (FYI, the sandwiches are named after actors, so I’m assuming these were inspired by Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.)

Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images

Helpful hint: The bread you choose for a sandwich can really make or break your experience. Sure, everything inside your sandwich matters too, but if the bread is too hard, it can be annoying.

Unfortunately, bad bread affected my experience at Something About Her.

The Cameron Was Overpowered By Ciabatta

The first sandwich I tried was the $18 Italian-inspired Cameron, which comes with an entire paragraph of ingredients including salami, Soppressata, mortadella, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic aioli, and balsamic on a ciabatta roll.

Rachel Chapman

You’d think with a sandwich that full, the bread-to-ingredients ratio would be off, but that wasn’t the case. The flavorless ciabatta was so dense, it equaled the amount of everything else inside. I would have preferred a bread that took a backseat, and was just a vessel for the ingredients.

Ignoring the bread, the Cameron was delicious and full of different flavors. The spicy aioli and tangy balsamic with the salty deli meats? Chef’s kiss.

The Drew Had A Lot Going On Inside

The Drew also had a surprising blend of flavors with whipped chive-infused goat cheese, mango jalapeño jam, apple slices, fresh mint, and balsamic glaze. You can add prosciutto for $4, making this an $18 sandwich.

Rachel Chapman

I went all out, adding the deli meat, and was super glad I did. It added a nice saltiness to go along with the sweet apples and spicy jalapeño. My favorite ingredient, though, was the whipped goat cheese. If you’re not a fan of strong cheeses like I am, this sandwich isn’t for you.

I also recommend trying something else if you have a sensitive mouth. The baguette is super tough; it goes beyond delightfully crunchy and closer to rock hard territory on the bread scale.

Former chef for SAH Penny Davidi told The U.S. Sun she also felt the bread was all wrong. “The bread-to-meat ratio is completely off from what I've seen in photos and people's posts,” she shared when the shop first opened.

Final Thoughts

Even though I was glad to finally check Something About Her off my to-do list, it’s going to be a spot I only visit once. As a lover of bread (like Oprah Winfrey), I can’t get behind subpar carbs.

These sandwiches are also just too expensive. The Cameron, which was my favorite of the two, had a ton of ingredients, SAH is in bougie neighborhood, and it’s a tourist spot for fans of Vanderpump Rules, but as a local, it’s hard to justify spending almost $20 on a sandwich more than once. They weren’t even big enough for us to save half for later.

If you are a fan, it’s a great stop to make on your filming locations tour in LA after checking out SUR or Schwartz & Sandy's.