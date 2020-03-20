If you're obsessed with Bravo's Summer House, you live for the relationships, parties, and house gossip that unfolds on a weekly basis. You'd honestly love to put on your sunnies and sip cocktails with Kyle, Amanda, Carl, and the crew all summer long. Thanks to the Summer House stars' "Virtual Happy Hour" Instagram series, you basically can.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Summer House's very own Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke will be hosting a happy hour on Instagram live for you to tune into. According to the press release, the new series is a chance to bring the fans and stars of the show together for a virtual get-together. Viewers will receive tips on how to keep active at home during the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has spread throughout the world.

This is a prime opportunity to chill with your friends without leaving the comforts of your couch. Every happy hour will spotlight a different topic, and feature drinks from Kyle, Amanda, and Carl's sparkling hard beverage, Loverboy. Along with the drinks, there will be different co-hosts who will inform happy hour viewers how to make the most of staying in.

The first episode of the series launched Mar. 19, 2020 on the Loverboy Instagram account, and featured guest co-host Stephanie Maida, Editorial Director at Guest of a Guest. Stephanie shared some tips during the happy hour on to keep up with the "social" part when you're social distancing. Upcoming episodes and topics include: "Digital Dating" with comedian Jared Fried, "Getting Creative in the Kitchen" with Elena Besser from Food Network and Cooking Channel, and "Eating Healthy at Home with chef Michael Chernow.

If you want to tune into the next "Virtual Happy Hour," the series will take place every Tuesday and Thursday at different times, based on the hosts and guests' schedules. The press release also mentions that the guests for each episode will be announced on the Loverboy page, so follow if you want to be on the lookout for what's to come.

Sip along (if you're 21 or up) during this awesome happy hour, and it'll be like you've gone out for drinks with your besties — the Summer House crew — after a long day of work. The drink of choice for the "Virtual Happy Hour" is, of course, Loverboy.

Loverboy comes in three refreshing flavors: White Tea Peach, Hibiscus Pom, and Lemon Iced Tea. These are perfect flavors for that summer in Long Island vibe you want to achieve. If you live in New York, check to see if Loverboy delivers to you so you can stock up for the next "Virtual Happy Hour." Then, make sure you tune in for some social distancing sips with your Summer House mates.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.