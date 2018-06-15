34 Instagram Captions For Happy Hour Pics, Because It's Time To Wine Down

After a long day at the office, one of the best ways to boost your spirits is by making happy hour plans with your friends. In my opinion, happy hour is the most wonderful time of the work week for those of us who are 21 and up. It's a time to break free from your cubicle, and chat about anything other than work with your besties over some delicious refreshments. (And let's be honest: Who can pass up a dope deal on $5 margaritas?) For this joyous occasion, you'll need some Instagram captions for happy hour plans.

You could be going to the bar around the corner, or you and your coworkers may be checking out a new spot with seriously Insta-worthy cocktails. In this case, the drinks are begging for you to take a picture of them for the 'Gram. Not only do you need a drink pic, but you'll want to get a shot of the whole crew together, too. No more meetings or calendar invites to deal with for the rest of the day, so your squad will certainly be smiling from ear to ear.

When you're ready to post those pics, use any of these 34 happy hour quotes to caption them. You've already done so much work today, so let me help you by making the posting process easier. Now, get back to drinking away, because happy hour awaits, and you totally deserve it.

1. "Twinkle, twinkle, little star, point me to the nearest bar." — Unknown

2. "Drink happy thoughts." — Unknown

3. "Pop. Fizz. Clink." — Unknown

4. "Be happy for this moment." — Unknown

5. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails." — Unknown

6. "Happy hour? I prefer to make every hour happy." — Unknown

7. "Why limit happy to an hour?" — W.C. Fields

8. "It's my favorite time of day." — Unknown

9. "I work until beer o'clock." — Stephen King

10. "Cheers to the freakin' weekend." — Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink to That)"

11. "Time to be a hero and rescue some wine trapped in a bottle." — Unknown

12. "Move over coffee. Today is a day for champagne." — Unknown

13. "I believe when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade, and try to find someone whose life has given them vodka, and have a party." — Ron White

14. "The happiest of hours." — Unknown

15. "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer

16. "Stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown

17. "Live every hour like it's happy hour." — Unknown

18. "Fri-nally." — Unknown

19. "Finish your day sparkling." — Unknown

20. "Because I'm happy. Clap along if you know what happiness is to you." — Pharrell Williams, "Happy"

21. "Let's pop bottles." — Unknown

22. "You know what rhymes with Friday? Wine." — Unknown

23. "Sip happens." — Unknown

24. "Time flies when you're having rum." — Unknown

25. "You're somewhat useful at work, but irreplaceable at happy hour." — Unknown

26. "To beer, or not to beer, that is a silly question." — Unknown

27. "Save water, drink wine." — Unknown

28. "Wine not?" — Unknown

29. "A party without champagne is just a meeting." — Unknown

30. "I need happy hour, I can't wait." — Weezer, "Happy Hour"

31. "Roses are red, so is my wine. Refill my glass, and I'll be just fine." — Unknown

32. "I worked hard all week to put beer on this table." — Unknown

33. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer." — Unknown

34. "Sip, sip, hooray." — Unknown