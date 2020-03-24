35 Virtual Happy Hour Captions For When It's Time To Wine Down At Home

Happy hour is a perfect time to un-wined with your best friends. Going to your favorite bar after work might not always be an option, though, if you're catching up with long-distance friends, but that's where a virtual hangout comes in handy. Grab your laptop, get cozy on the couch with your drink, and have these virtual happy hour captions handy for all the screenshots you'll take.

When you can't all be together in one room, you need to improvise. Thanks to the technology we have today, that's easier than ever before. Instead of choosing between the bar down the street or the one you've been dying to check out with Instagram-worthy drinks, you get to choose between Google Hangouts, Zoom, or FaceTime.

When the crew is all together virtually, you can cheers from the comforts of your home with a drink in hand. If you need some good recipes, there are few easy cocktails recipes to make at home, or simply pour yourself some of your favorite wine. Then, with everyone's drinks raised high, snap a screenshot of the group. Post that virtual group selfie on IG right away with any of these 35 virtual happy hour captions. All that's left to do is to sip and catch up as you all wine down at home.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

1. "They said, 'Take a pitcher, it'll last longer,' so we did."

2. "When you can't go to the happy hour, bring the happy hour to you."

3. "Who needs the bar when we've got everything we need right here?"

4. "It's still happy hour o'clock even at home."

5. "The happiest of hours."

6. "Cheers from my couch."

7. "When I'm with friends, I only count the happy hours."

8. "The best place to wine down is at home."

9. "The only thing that would make this moment better is having you all by my side."

10. "Enjoy happy hour wherever you may be."

11. "There's no riesling not to have happy hour at home."

12. "You had me at merlot."

13. "Happy hour crew."

14. "Happy tequila Tuesday."

15. "Surround yourself with friends... even if it's virtually."

16. "Every hour deserves to be happy."

17. "It was wine o'clock, so we got together."

Shutterstock

18. "Nothing can stop us from having happy hour."

19. "Happy wine Wednesday."

20. "You all make my heart as bubbly as this drink."

21. "My whole heart in one picture... the wine included."

22. "Even if you're at home, you gotta dress up for happy hour."

23. "Everything said in the happy hour hangout is confidential."

24. "WFH now stands for 'wine from home.'"

25. "Wearing PJs to happy hour is my new favorite thing."

26. "Forget the coffee, we went for the wine."

27. "This is what 'The Brady Bunch' would look like if they went to happy hour."

28. "The internet is my new favorite bar."

29. "It's easy to stop and smell the rosé when you're at home."

30. "Bringing the happy hour to the interweb."

31. "Having a pixel-perfect happy hour."

32. "Even when you're at home, you have to finish your day sparkling."

33. "Squad's all here."

34. "You can't sip with us."

35. "My happy place."