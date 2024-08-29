Taylor Swift was right. August really slipped away into a moment in time, and autumn will be here before you know it. To get you in the right mood (flavor-wise), Dunkin’ just debuted its fall 2024 menu on Aug. 28.

The lineup for this year includes Dunkin’s PSL faves like Pumpkin Munchkins and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, along with two new festive drinks: the Almond Spice Coffee and Dunkalatte. The Almond Spice Coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend, sweetened pumpkin syrup, unsweetened toasted almond syrup, and almond milk, so it has a lot of that autumn spice.

The Dunkalatte, on the other hand, is more for traditional coffee lovers. The brand-new latte is a mix of coffee-flavored milk with Dunkin’s espresso. If you’re more into a regular hot or iced coffee, Dunkin’ also has a limited-time $6 Meal Deal for the fall. For the price of one drink at most cafes, you get a medium coffee and a bacon, egg, and cheese with seasoned hash browns on the side.

I got to try Dunkin’s new drinks and Meal Deal, and a few of their returning menu items for the fall. Below is a ranking of everything in my taste-test, so you know what’s worth ordering first.

8. The Dunkalatte ($6)

Rachel Chapman

Fall is one of the most delicious times of the year at Dunkin’, so even though the Dunkalatte is at the bottom of my ranking, you should know it was up against some tough competition. I enjoyed the Dunkalatte for its creaminess. It’s like iced coffee-flavored milk, but it was a tad too sweet for me.

If you’re a fan of Starbucks’ ready-to-drink Frappuccinos or looking to get into coffee, this will be like an espresso-flavored treat. I would have absolutely loved this in high school when I was first trying coffee after watching Gilmore Girls and wanting to be like Rory when I grew up.

Now that I’ve had my fair share of espresso drinks, the Dunkalatte didn’t have the mature flavor I needed. This comes either iced or hot. I tried the iced, but I can see how the hot version might be a nice “treat yourself” option when the autumn air gets extra crispy.

Rating: 3 out of 5

7. The Almond Spice Coffee ($5)

Rachel Chapman

Of the two new drinks, the Almond Spice Coffee was my favorite. This has all the flavors of autumn in one spicy sip, so Dunkin’ nailed it there. I just wish it was a bit more almond-forward.

Right now, the pumpkin spice is the first thing that hits your tongue, followed by an almond aftertaste. Nutty-flavored coffee is my go-to, so I hoped for more balance between the two. However, this is a delicious option for the fall. It might be a bit too sweet for some people, but it’s packed with tons of flavor and that put me in the mood for fall foliage hikes and pumpkin patch visits.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

6. The Pumpkin Donut ($2)

Rachel Chapman

The pumpkin bakery lineup is back, so you can grab a pumpkin donut to go along with your PSL — and I definitely recommend it. Dunkin’s pumpkin treats are all so good, and this year is no different. It has all the spicy flavors of a pumpkin pie, but in a deliciously glazed cake donut.

Rating: 4 out of 5

5. Pumpkin Munchkins ($2 for 3)

Rachel Chapman

The Pumpkin Munchkins are basically bite-sized versions of the donut, which I prefer a little more. I like having a snack that’s quick to enjoy on the go. Order three for a little treat or 10 to bring to a fall get-together with your besties.

Rating: 4 out of 5

4. The Apple Cider Donut ($2)

Rachel Chapman

While the pumpkin donut is delicious and a must at least once this season, my favorite for fall is the Apple Cider Donut. I’m surprised this is the first time it’s returned since 2021, because it’s just that good.

The only downside to this treat is the cinnamon sugar on the outside can get a little messy, but it’s so worth having sugar-covered fingers for all the apple cider flavors. Pro tip: Put this in the microwave for a few seconds so it’s nice and warm. Then, it’ll really taste like you’re at an apple farm with your BFFs on a cold fall day.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

3. The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich ($6)

Rachel Chapman

Dunkin’ may be known for its donuts, but its savory breakfast options are just as delicious. In fact, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich was my favorite food item I tried. It has both sweet and savory flavors thanks to the maple sugar bacon.

The toasted croissant sandwich also comes with a fried egg and white cheddar. If you’re in a hurry, you could get the Wake-Up Wrap version ($4) or just the Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon ($4).

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

2. The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte ($6)

Rachel Chapman

My favorite fall drink was the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. It had all the flavors of a delicious PSL and wasn’t too sweet. This might even be better than Starbucks’ PSL.

It’s a little more subtle than Starbucks’ version and has just the right amount of spice. I would recommend this for anyone who’s not a huge PSL fan, but wants to treat themselves to something pumpkin to get in the festive spirit.

Rating: 5 out of 5

1. The $6 Meal Deal ($6)

Dunkin'

The best thing on the fall menu is hands down the $6 Meal Deal. Normally, a medium coffee, breakfast sandwich, and hash browns are around $13, so you save at least $7 for a full meal. While you don’t get to try one of Dunkin’s new drinks, you can choose either an Original Blend hot or iced coffee or Dunkin’s Midnight coffee.

This is perfect for college students who want to be a little more budget-friendly during the week. For the price of a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, you can fuel up with a drink, main dish, and appetizer. That’s worth the top spot on my list.

Rating: 5 out of 5