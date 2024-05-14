Starbucks is making it even easier than ever to enjoy a delicious coffee first thing in the morning. The brand’s 2024 ready-to-drink lineup includes cold brew cans and, for the first time ever, its fan-fave Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drinks now feature oat milk — and I got to try the two new flavors.

This non-dairy version of the Frappuccino drink comes in either Caramel Waffle Cookie or Dark Chocolate Brownie, and is made with oat milk, which really comes through in the flavor.

I also got to try all three flavors of Starbucks’ 11-ounce cold brew cans that are inspired by drinks you can actually get at the cafes: Vanilla Sweet Cream, Chocolate Cream, and Salted Caramel.

These convenient cans are perfect for those days when you’re on the go and don’t necessarily have time to stop by Starbucks or even brew your own coffee. Just grab something from your fridge and head out. This makes them especially great for the upcoming summer season, when you’ve got plans to go to the beach, on a road trip with your besties, or are just traveling around with your family.

To decide which drinks to pick up from the store for your adventures, here’s how I’d rate each of the new cold brews and Frappuccinos after trying them.

The Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

For something more simple, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew has a very subtle flavor. The taste really reminded me of the original RTD Starbucks Frappuccino beverages, but this canned version is little easier to take on your way out the door since it’s not a glass bottle.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

If you’re a fan of Starbucks’ iced mocha, you’ll love a chilled Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. It had almost the exact same flavor, but was more accessible since you don’t need to go to Starbucks to enjoy it. Just store a few cans in your fridge for when you need an afternoon pick-me-up.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

This was the sweetest of the three new RTD cold brew cans. The caramel really came through and overpowered the cold brew, so at times, it was like drinking the bottom of a Caramel Macchiato. If you’ve got a sweet tooth and are a fan of caramel, that may be a draw, but I would probably grab the vanilla or chocolate over this one.

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Caramel Waffle Cookie Oatmilk Frappuccino

This would be Eleven from Stranger Things’ go-to drink at Starbucks, because it really does taste like breakfast waffles in a bottle. The oat milk comes through in the flavor as well, which helps to give this coffee drink even more of its caramel cookie taste. The non-dairy milk makes this thicker than the OG drink, so it’s a bit more fulfilling.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Dark Chocolate Brownie Oatmilk Frappuccino

After the spot-on flavors in the Caramel Waffle Cookie Frappuccino, I was really excited for this drink as a brownie fan. However, this wasn’t very chocolatey at all. Unlike the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew that tasted like Starbucks’ signature mocha, this was barely a chocolate drink. I could taste a slight flavor, but it was like eating very off brand brownie bites from the grocery store. I wish it was more rich, or had that mocha flavor come through as a main character.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5