The lavender haze has taken over Starbucks with the new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. As floral flavors continue to bloom on the coffee giant’s spring 2024 menu, Starbucks has added a new lavender-fueled beverage to the lineup as well. The Lavender Crème Frappuccino, which is available for a limited time, is an equal parts floral and vanilla blend in one Insta-worthy sip.

The bright purple shade is what immediately drew me in. I’ve tried other secret menu sips that attempt to mimic a violet shade, like TikTok’s viral “Lavender Haze” drink inspired by Taylor Swift’s single and the GUTS drink honoring Olivia Rodrigo’s album, but this is truly purple and gorgeous. To find out whether this drink is as delicious as it looks, I tried Starbucks’ Lavender Crème Frappuccino for myself.

It was very easy to order on the Starbucks app under the Frappuccino section. I picked up a grande size, which was $6 and comes with three scoops of lavender powder, two pumps of vanilla syrup, and whipped cream on top. At first, I thought this would be similar to Starbucks’ popular Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with lavender flavor, but the powder base is completely different. In the vanilla version, Starbucks’ Frappuccino comes with vanilla bean powder, whereas the Lavender Crème Frappuccino has an all-new lavender powder.

It’s this new ingredient that gives the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte their floral flavors, and offers Starbucks fans even more to customize with when designing their perfect sip.

The Lavender Crème Frappuccino Has A Lot Of Potential

Rachel Chapman

Before I can start thinking of the lavender possibilities, I had to see whether I’m a fan of Starbucks’ new Frappuccino — which I am. However, it’s not for everyone. If you’re just a casual fan of lavender, you might find the Lavender Crème Frappuccino to be overwhelming.

It has a strong floral-forward taste with vanilla coming through at the end of each sip. I really enjoyed the vanilla, and its creaminess set this drink apart from other lavender-inspired sips I’ve had. Overall, it was a nice sip, especially for the spring, but isn’t something I would order often. This is a “treat yourself” kind of drink. You order it when you’re in the mood for something unique or seasonal.

Starbucks

If I were to get this again, I would get creative with the add-ins. My favorite Frappuccino at Starbucks is the Java Chip Frappuccino, because I like the added chips for crunch and texture. I want to try adding in some Frappuccino Chips for a lavender chocolate treat.

Along with the vanilla, you can also add in other syrups or go with a sauce like mocha or white chocolate mocha. These could create interesting and sweet flavor combos. You could also make it an entirely purple drink by substituting the whipped cream on top for a Lavender Cream Cold Foam.

Now that Starbucks has the lavender powder, add a purple cold foam to the top of any beverage. Of course, since the cold foam has the same lavender and vanilla flavors as the Frappuccino, it might be boring to have it on top. However, it will make it a perfectly purple drink.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Get Thrifty And Try Any New Lavender Drink With Starbucks’ Deals

Starbucks

If you’d like to try the cold foam on another drink at Starbucks, the cafe suggests adding it to an iced chai latte. The combination of spicy chai with floral lavender may be just what you need to kickstart your day. If you’re not sure which drink to try, get two with Starbucks’ BOGO deal on Thursdays.

For Spring Thursyay on Thursday, March 21, Starbucks Rewards members can get a handcrafted beverage for free with the purchase of another drink. The deal is happening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Any Livies going to Rodrigo’s GUTS tour bus can also get a Starbucks gift card to try the new lavender-inspired drinks. Since purple is the “Vampire” singer’s signature shade, the first 1,000 fans who stop by her GUTS bus experience are getting $10 gift cards to Starbucks.

You’re already thinking of trying the Lavender Crème Frappuccino, so it’s not a bad idea to get it for free.