Who Is Joe Locke's Character In Agatha All Along? 3 Theories

Agatha All Along viewers are going to start having a lot of questions very quickly. But the biggest one revolves around Joe Locke’s mysterious fanboy, who’s name and backstory has been magically sealed from Agatha for some reason. The character’s name has also been hidden from fans, as the role as simply been referred to as “Teen” in Locke’s press for the series. Luckily, Marvel fans already think they’ve got some good leads on cracking this mystery.

In the first couple episodes of Agatha All Along, it becomes clear that Teen’s true identity will definitely be an important twist later in the season. When the kid tries to tell Agatha his name, his mouth is magically sewn shut, and then his voice totally disappears when he tells Agatha his backstory.

Locke has confirmed that Teen’s identity is so important, spoiling it would “ruin in the whole point of the show.” But rather than that deterring superfans, it’s only encouraged them to dig even deeper into Marvel lore, and three theories about who this character really is stand out as the most convincing.

1. Billy Kaplan/Wiccan

Disney+

Ever since Locke was first cast in the show, Marvel fans had already guessed he could be playing the role of Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy. In the comics, Billy is a spellcaster who goes by the superhero name Wiccan. He’s also notable for being half of one of Marvel Comics’ most well-known gay relationship, as the boyfriend and eventual husband of Hulkling. (Teen is revealed to have a similarly down-bad boyfriend when his phone rings during his car ride with Agatha.)

Billy has appeared in the MCU before, though not depicted by Locke. In WandaVision, Wanda created versions of Billy and his twin brother Tommy through her Westview hex. These 10-year-old versions of Billy and Tommy were destroyed with the Westview hex, leading Wanda to search the multiverse to find other versions of her sons.

Perhaps one of these Billys managed to make his way to his mom’s universe, and finish the job she started by manipulating Agatha.

2. Nicholas Scratch

Disney+

The show has also been laying a lot of clues that Teen could actually be Agatha’s own son, Nicholas Scratch. After all, she first saw him snooping around Nicholas’ room in her Westview house. Plus, the inclusion of Salem’s Seven in the series has deep ties to the character of Nicholas.

In the comics, Nicholas is a warlock supervillain who fathered Salem’s Seven, a team he’d lead in attacks on his mother, Agatha. With Nicholas’ name appearing in the Agatha All Along premiere on a trophy in Agatha’s house, it definitely seems like a solid bet the real reason Teen’s identity is being hidden is so his mother won’t recognize him.

3. Mephisto

Disney+

This one’s been a long time coming for Marvel fans. Mephisto is Marvel’s version of the devil, a demonic shapeshifter with all-encompassing powers. And he’s been predicted to show up in pretty much every Marvel project over the past few years, but to no avail. The strongest rumors cropped up in WandaVision, given the character’s close connection to Wanda in comics lore. And since Agatha All Along is a continuation of that series, the Mephisto rumors are coming along as well.

The theories about Billy and Nicholas may initially seem to be the stronger ones, but these Marvel shows love to lean into red herrings and then go a totally unexpected direction at the end. So yeah, maybe this is finally the Mephisto moment.

