Agatha Harkness has been messing with us for years. When the bewitching villain’s new series was first announced in 2021, it was called Agatha: House of Harkness. Since then, it’s gone through a shocking four name changes, causing tons of confusion about the status of the WandaVision spinoff. Well, it turns out those name changes were all a part of Agatha’s twisted plan this whole time. Now, Marvel has revealed the true name of the upcoming series, lifting the veil on a years-long marketing scheme.

For the past three years, fans have been puzzled by the ever-changing name of Disney+’s Agatha Harkness miniseries. First it was Agatha: House of Harkness, then the title was altered to Agatha: Coven of Chaos a year later, then it became Agatha: Darkhold Diaries a year after that. Another year went by, and in 2024 Marvel once again changed the show’s title to Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe. By the time of this fourth name change, fans were already suspecting something was up, and sure enough, Marvel confirmed on May 14 that the series will actually be called Agatha All Along, hinting that all the previous titles were tricks played by the magical deceiver in a video message.

The final title is, of course, and nod to Agatha’s show-stealing song in WandaVision, which revealed her as the mayhem-causing sorceress who had disguised herself as Wanda Maximoff’s plucky, non-threatening neighbor Agnes. Now that the show’s name has been revealed, here’s everything else you can expect from Agatha All Along.

The Cast Is Full Of Superstars

Of course, Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha, and she’s bringing a seriously star-studded coven along with her. The new witches introduced in Agatha All Along will be played by Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Alice Ahn, and Patti LuPone.

Joe Locke is also in the cast as a familiar named Billy Kaplan. In the comics, Billy becomes the superhero Wiccan, and is the reincarnated son of Wanda and Vision.

Brian Bowen Smith/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Miles Gutierrez-Riley will play Hulkling, who is Billy’s romantic interest in the comics. And several WandaVision actors will reprise their roles in the spinoff, including Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford as Westview residents Sharon Davis and Sarah Proctor.

It Will Premiere This Fall

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will stream on Disney+ on Sept. 18. The following seven episodes of the nine-episode mini-series will be released weekly afterwards.

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.