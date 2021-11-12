As most fans know by now, it was, in fact, Agatha all along, and now she’s getting her own Disney+ series. The nosy neighbor Agnes-turned-witchy villain of Wandavision is taking center stage with a spinoff series of her own. The Agatha Harkness-focused Disney+ show was announced on Nov. 12 as part of Disney Plus Day 2021, and fans learned the new series official name: Agatha: House of Harkness.

Variety first announced that an Agatha-focused Disney+ show was in development back in October 2021, but now Disney+ has confirmed that the Agatha series is definitely coming soon thanks to this Disney Plus Day announcement. Kathryn Hahn played Agatha on Wandavision — and was nominated for an Emmy Award for the role — and now she’s confirmed to return to the role for the Agatha series. When Hahn’s Emmy nomination was announced, she said in a statement:

While playing this role I learned how freeing it is to stand in your own power, and gained so much confidence in myself as a performer. I could not be more proud to be a part of this show and its bold storytelling.

With such a (literally) powerful character, it makes sense that Hahn is returning to tell more of her story. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Agatha series on Disney+:

Agatha: House of Harkness Release Date

The release date for Agatha: House of Harkness hasn’t been announced yet. Since the series announcement came in November 2021, fans can probably assume the new series will premiere sometime in 2022.

Agatha: House of Harkness Cast

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role of Agatha Harkness from Wandavision in the new spinoff Disney+ series. No other casting announcements have been announced in addition to Hahn, but fans can probably guess that the new series will introduce a big cast of all the witches in Agatha’s coven.

Agatha: House of Harkness Trailer

The trailer for Agatha: House of Harkness hasn’t come out yet. So far, fans have just been treated to the image of the series logo, which came with the official series announcement:

If you’re looking for some more Agatha in your life and you can’t wait for the new series, you can watch her in Wandavision, which is streaming on Disney+ now.