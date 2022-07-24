The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like never before. On Saturday, July 23, the superhero franchise took over Comic-Con with an absolutely massive announcement: a full look at its highly anticipated Phase 5. Yep, Marvel has revealed its whole Phase 5 timeline of movies and shows, and it’s safe to say fans will be very well-fed throughout the 2023 and 2024.

In case you weren’t aware, Marvel releases its giant, interconnected projects in phases. The first three phases were known collectively as the Infinity Saga, culminating in the Avengers defeating Thanos once and for all. Now, the MCU is in the thick of the Multiverse Saga, which the studio confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con will run from Phase 4 through Phase 6. Phase 4 is already nearing its conclusion, with Nov. 11’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever being the final film in the run. After that, Phase 5 will begin, and Marvel has shown off the entire timeline of what it will hold.

Marvel revealed the Phase 5 timeline for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, showcasing when the upcoming six movies and seven shows will premiere. Honestly, it’s a lot to process even for the most hardcore Marvel stan, so let’s break down each and every Phase 5 project’s release date, cast, and everything else fans can expect.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios

The third installment of the Ant-Man and the Wasp series is slated to release on February 17, 2023. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope van Dyne (the Wasp), alongside a few new faces like Jonathan Majors who will play Kang the Conquerer. Majors’ character was introduced in the first season of Loki as He Who Remains, and is being set up as the main antagonist of the whole Multiverse Saga, so Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to be a pretty big deal.

What if... ? Season 2

Marvel Studios

The second season of What If... ? will hit Disney+ in the early months of 2023. The animated series explores the multiverse of possible realities within the MCU. Although Season 1’s standalone episodes didn’t exactly tie into the movie universe at large, they did tease major twists like Dr. Strange’s evil counterpart and Peggy Carter taking up the mantle of Captain Carter. Many of the original MCU stars lend their voices to their animated counterparts, giving the show a stronger grasp on the core of their character.

Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios

Nick Fury is finally getting the recognition he deserves in the TV series Secret Invasion. The show will follow Nick and his fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. workers (Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle) tackling an alien invasion. The world has been overrun by Skrulls following the events of Captain Marvel and it’s up to the team to save the day. The show will stream on Disney+ in early 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the team rallies to save the universe. The cast will see all of the regulars, like Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Echo

Marvel Studios

An exciting new arrival is the TV series Echo, named after the main character played by Alaqua Cox. Following the events of Hawkeye, Echo makes her way back to her hometown, where she struggles to reconnect with her family and her Native American heritage. Echo is expected to release in mid-2023.

Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios

A show loved and praised by many, Loki is coming back with a second season that’ll be just as much of a wild ride as the first. Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as the God of Mischief, obviously (no one else could do it better). Other actors set to step back into their characters from Season 1 are Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero, and Sophia Di Martino. The second season of Loki is expected to be released in mid-2023 on Disney+.

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is back and better than ever in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. Brie Larson will step back into Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s shoes alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The movie will follow the events of Ms. Marvel’s finale, which ended with Kamala seemingly turning into Larson’s Captain Marvel. The movie is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Blade

Marvel Studios

Shoutout everyone who remembers the first Blade movie from 1998 starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire slayer. The retelling of the vampire-hunting badass’ story will feature Mahershala Ali stepping into the role of Blade. Ali’s voice made an unexpected cameo in the Eternals’ post-credits scene, foreshadowing the movie to come. Blade will slash into theaters on November 3, 2023.

Ironheart

Marvel Comics

Ironheart is a story about a 15-year-old genius that attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and uses resources from the school to secretly build herself a suit modeled after Ironman. Riri Williams will make her first appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and follow up with the series of her own. Dominique Thorne will voice Williams in the Ironheart series expected to drop in mid-2023.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel Studios

A fan-favorite villain will be getting a show all her own in the upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Kathryn Hahn will pick up the role of Agatha Harkness, whom she first played in the popular Disney+ series WandaVision. The series is expected to carry an element of dark comedy, but I’d expect nothing less from Agatha’s story. The official release for the series hasn’t been confirmed, but we know it is expected to stream in mid-2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

Matt Murdock rises again in the television show Daredevil: Born Again. The new series was announced four yers after Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons back in 2018. Fans were shocked when Murdock made an unexpected cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hinted at a bigger return to the MCU. Thankfully, Daredevil will live to fight another day in a comeback series that will begin filming in late 2022/early 2023; the release date is set for 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios

There is no such thing as too much Captain America, especially when it’s Anthony Mackie. Luckily, we get another movie to add to the Captain America saga in the form of Captain America: New World Order. Mackie will adopt the newfound strength of Captain America and what his future as a superhero looks like following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Filming for Captain America: New World Order began this summer of 2022 and a final release date is set for May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

You know what’s even better than superheroes saving the day? Villains creating mayhem. Thunderbolts will follow a band of villains who work for political leaders, likely handling dirty work that they’re happy to do. There have been no official cast announcements, but past MCU villains will likely make an appearance. Thunderbolts will wrap up Phase 5 when it hits theaters on July 26, 2024.