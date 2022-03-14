Here's Everything To Know About Marvel's Deadpool 3

Large-scale mergers between companies are rarely something the average movie watcher cares about, but the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney in 2019 was a rare thing. The two entertainment behemoths had two major franchises split between them — Star Wars and Marvel — and the merger put Humpty Dumpty back together again, as it were. But fans were also concerned this would be the end to some of their favorite Fox Marvel characters. Thankfully, the confirmation of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 proves at least one 20th Century superhero has come through intact.

At the time of the merger, the conventional wisdom on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe reacquiring The X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises from the Fox vaults was that president and CEO Kevin Feige would reboot both from the ground up. Though Marvel never said one way or the other, the one-two punch of Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants as box office bombs suggested the MCU would choose to go clean slate. And if so, that would include rebooting the one X-Men character who was a box office success: the R-rated, dirty-minded, filthy-mouthed Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

But Deadpool is Reynolds’ passion project. He spent a decade lobbying Fox to allow him to make the first film, and he took that same salesmanship to Feige. It only took two years this time, but in January 2021, Feige promised a new Deadpool film would be on its way and maintain its very unDisney risque R-rating.

Here’s what else to know about the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 Filming Updates

The first sign that Disney was seriously looking into a Deadpool 3 sequel came just ahead of Feige’s confirmation it was happening when Deadline reported The Molyneux Sisters (the team behind the animated hit Bob’s Burgers) would take a run at the script. Since then, they’ve left the project, but at least it was a sign of something.

The following announcement didn’t come until March 2022, when Deadline revealed director Shawn Levy was in negotiations to helm the new film. Levy and Reynolds had already proved a winning combination with Netflix’s The Adam Project and for Disney with Free Guy, a rare box office success during the shutdown-depressed 2021 theater year.

Free Guy was also the first time Reynolds managed to work his Deadpool character into an official MCU appearance, in a YouTube skit starring himself as the titular superhero alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg from the Thor and Avengers franchises. (Waititi had a role in Free Guy, so this was a natural crossover.)

Deadpool 3 Cast

So far, the only character confirmed for a Deadpool sequel is Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. The first two films in the 20th Century run had almost wholly different leading casts surrounding Reynolds, save Morena Baccarin, who played Vanessa, Wade’s girlfriend/fiancée. Whether or not Baccarin will return is still unclear.

As for other characters in both films, Leslie Uggams played Deadpool’s elderly roommate Blind Al, and Karan Soni was taxi driver Dopinder. Also, X-Men characters Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus appeared in both Deadpool films, but not in any other X-Men franchise iterations.

However, cameos from the other X-Men franchise iterations were a staple of the Deadpool films, teasing the standalone franchise’s status as part of the larger universe. Those included James McAvoy as Professor X, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, and Evan Peters as Quicksilver. Those cameos also included the actor who has been a throughline from the first 1999 X-Men to the franchise’s final films under the 20th Century banner, Hugh Jackman as Logan, aka Wolverine. Jackman and Reynolds have a faux feud over Wolverine’s appearances in the Deadpool films. As the tweet above shows, Jackman hopes to continue their game with this film and make his version of Wolverine MCU canon.

Deadpool 3 Plot Predictions

It’s impossible at this stage to know what the new Deadpool film will be about, though as Reynold’s tweet above suggests, it will be a tad more “stabby.” Fans can also probably count on the film to have plenty of innuendoes, bad-taste humor, over-the-top silly brutality, and at least one moment where Deadpool turns to the camera and shrugs.

Deadpool 3 Release Date & Trailer Predictions

When Feige confirmed Deadpool 3 was happening back in January 2021, reports said filming would not begin until mid-2022 “at the earliest.” With negotiations still ongoing, that timetable seems accurate. As for a trailer and a release date, that’s where things get super hazy. The MCU is currently mid-Phase 4, a run expected to conclude in late 2023 or early 2024 with the release of a new Fantastic Four film. A Deadpool sequel could be fast-tracked to arrive before that conclusion, but it’s simply too early to know if that is at play or if the MCU will hold the film to come in the future “Phase 5.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have not yet migrated to join the other Marvel titles on Disney+. They are both streaming on Disney’s other service, Hulu, where most of its “more adult” titles are currently found.