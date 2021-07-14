The Loki Season 1 Finale Revealed HUGE News About Season 2

Loki’s first season was an instant hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with third parties that measure streaming audiences estimating it as the MCU’s biggest debut to date. It was also the first series not directly feeding an upcoming film, as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were. Both these factors had fans hopeful that Loki would be the first of the MCU series to land a renewal, which was confirmed in a mid-credits teaser hyping the news of a Loki Season 2 coming to Disney+. But how exactly does that work, and how long until the new season arrives?

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 1 follow.

Up until the debut of shows on Disney+, the MCU was known for divvying up its titles into “Phases.” That worked well with the traditional trilogy of films format; Thor 1 arrived in Phase 1, Thor 2 in Phase 2, while Ant-Man 1 began in Phase 2, Ant-Man 2 in Phase 3, and so forth. So far, the Disney+ series, as limited standalones, have followed the format; and all three have been considered “Phase 4.”

If that tradition holds, Loki Season 2 will arrive in Phase 5. But television, especially American shows, doesn’t work that way. If Season 1 arrives in June 2021, then Season 2 arrives around the same time in 2022. But Phase 4 will still be ongoing at that point — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Phase 4 film, is slated to arrive in July of 2022.

That doesn’t necessarily mean fans will have to wait until Phase 5 for more Loki. (Considering fans don’t even know when Phase 4 will end, such a wait could be years.) But it does have fans wondering how the Disney+ shows will fit into these “Phases” and if the MCU will eventually drop such designations.

So far, here’s what we do know about Loki’s second season.

Loki Season 2 Teaser

Marvel Studios

After weeks of speculation, Marvel confirmed Loki would be the first of the Disney+ shows to score a renewal. Instead of a mid or post-credit scene that connected the show to any feature film, fans got a look at Loki’s case file and a stamp that he would return in a future season.

Loki Season 2 Cast

Tom Hiddleston, who has played Loki since the first Thor film in 2011, will be back as the show’s protagonist. The final scene in the finale also suggested that both Owen Wilson and Wunmi Mosaku will be back as new versions of their characters Agent Mobius and Hunter B-15.

Fans are also hopeful that both Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be back as Ravonna Renslayer and Sophia Di Martino will be back as the Loki variant Sylvie. Both characters’ fates were left unclear at the end of the first season. Likewise, there’s hope for the return of Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Eugene Cordero as Casey, and Jack Veal as Kid Loki, all of whom survived Season 1. (Also, if Lokigator doesn’t get a cameo, fans will riot.)

The finale’s big reveal of Jonathan Majors as “He Who Remains” (actually Kang the Conqueror) also promised the character’s return but in a new guise. Majors eventually will be seen playing the same role in Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumania. How his experience in Loki Season 1 (and possibly Season 2) will affect his big-screen character remains to be seen.

Loki Season 2 Plot

The final moments of Loki revealed that Sylvie’s choice to kill “He Who Remains” has had far-reaching consequences. She’s altered the timeline. As promised, a new, more evil version of Major’s character now runs the TVA. Instead of Time Keepers, a statue of Kang stands in the lobby of the TVA offices.

As in most shows where timelines change, only the protagonist remembers the previous timeline. Most of the characters have no memory of what happened before; as fans see, both Mobius and B-15 have no idea who Loki is at all. In effect, the show will begin again from scratch, this time with an all-new series of events.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

As stated above, no one is precisely sure when Loki Season 2 will arrive. But Disney+ is keeping things flexible. Even the shows already booked to arrive in later 2021 don’t even have confirmed dates, let alone anything for 2022. That means Loki Season 2 could come as soon as next year, or perhaps the MCU will hold it until 2023. after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumania.

After all, in a show about a bureaucracy where time is meaningless, things can happen whenever, right?

Loki Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.