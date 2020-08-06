The Marvels Promises The Ultimate Female Superhero Team-Up

Captain Marvel was part of a run of smash successes that formed the pinnacle of Marvel’s The Infinity Saga. Even so, Marvel played things safe, having the film helmed by a co-directing team of Anna Bodn and Ryan Fleck, who also wrote the script. Things will be different for the sequel, titled The Marvels, with an all-women team behind and in front of the camera.

The Marvels is not just Brie Larson’s return to the big screen, nor is it just the team-up of three female superheroes, including Photon and Ms. Marvel. The movie is being directed by Nia DaCosta, from a script penned by Megan McDonnell. DaCosta will be the first Black director and second woman of color to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film. (The first woman of color director, Chloé Zhao, led The Eternals.) DaCosta is best known for her work on the highly anticipated reboot of the horror movie Candyman, but most British TV watchers will remember her as one of the directors of the hit series Top Boy. Her coming aboard to run Captain Marvel’s second outing, and the first all-female team-up film, promises this will be a heck of a ride.

Let's run down what else we know about The Marvels.

The Marvels Cast Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Dec. 10, 2020, Marvel revealed the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, would be one of the big-screen feature films that will directly tie back to characters and storylines established on the small screen on Disney+. Brie Larson is confirmed to be heading up the sequel as Captain Marvel, but she won’t be alone. The film will also feature Iman Vellani, the lead actor in the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Teyonah Parris will also join Larson and Vellani, reprising her role as Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, where she became the super-powered Photon. Samuel L. Jackson will again reprise his role as Nick Fury in the film. Other characters from Marvel’s stable to return for this film include the Khan family, including Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as her parents Muneeba and Yusuf, and Saagar Shaikh as Khan’s older brother, Aamir. On Feb. 12, 2021, Deadline revealed that Zawe Ashton had been cast as the film’s main villain. In June, it was reported South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon had been cast in an undisclosed role. Most importantly, it is confirmed that the baddest cat on the planet, The Flerken, Goose, will be back to continue to kick everyone’s butts in between washing his own.

The Marvels Teaser There is no trailer yet for The Marvels. However, with the first footage shown at the D23 Expo, fans are hopeful to see a trailer before the end of 2022. For now, all fans have is the final scene for Ms. Marvel, which ties directly into the film.

The Marvels Plot Details The final scene in Ms. Marvel ended with a cliffhanger, as Kamala Khan was accidentally whisked away from her bedroom, only to be replaced by Captain Marvel. Upon looking around the room, a teen shrine to her, the superhero looked very worried and ran downstairs. Since then it has been confirmed the film will pick up moments later, and reveal where Kamala went, and how Captain Marvel deals with finding her. The D23 Expo also confirmed that the film will align with the WandaVision post-credits sequence, where a Skrull arrived to take Monica Rambeau up to space to “see someone,” and that viewers will rejoin her on the Saber Space Station with Nick Fury. As all three discover, every time they attempt to use their powers, they swap places. Exactly how much hilarity ensues is anyone’s guess, but as a premise, this sounds like The Marvels could be seriously fun.

The Marvels Filming Updates Filming for Captain Marvel 2 was delayed by a year due to the Hollywood shutdown of 2020, but finally got underway under its new title The Marvels, by May 2021. Filming officially wrapped in May 2022, just before the debut of Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels Premiere Date Marvel Studios The Captain Marvel sequel was initially scheduled for July 8, 2022, following Black Panther 2's triumphant return on May 6. Unfortunately, the passing of Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman has forced Marvel to push the Black Panther sequel film back from May to the July slot, pushing The Marvels back to November. Since then, production has pushed back again with Wakanda Forever now coming in November, forcing everyone else back a couple of months. The Marvels is currently slated to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel are all streaming on Disney+, along with nearly all of Marvel’s Phases 1-4.