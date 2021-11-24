A Hawkeye Character Is Already Getting A Spinoff Series

Like Daredevil before it, Hawkeye is about street-level superheroes, people who don’t have superpowers, just a whole lot of training. Both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are technically vigilantes, individuals bringing down organized crime and punishing the rich for using their wealth for ill-gotten gains. But there’s one other way Hawkeye is like its Netflix predecessor: it’s introducing an anti-hero who will headline their own spinoff. Disney+’s Echo is set to follow Hawkeye’s limited series in the coming year.

Warning: Spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 1 and 2 follow. Despite being one of the original six Avengers, Clint Barton is like Wanda Maximoff and Loki. He’s been around in multiple films, but he’s never had his story adequately centered. The new Hawkeye series rights that wrong, giving fans more of Barton’s kids and family life. But it also brought in a part of the character that Avengers: Endgame glossed over, Ronin.

Including Ronin as a central plot point gave the series an excuse to bring in another character, who also carried the Ronin mantle in the comics: Echo. A Native American whose real name is Maya Lopez, Echo is one of the very few deaf characters in the Marvel pantheon. She’s also not exactly a hero. She was originally introduced as a primary antagonist in the comics. Therefore, her Disney+ spinoff, Echo, is, to Hawkeye a bit like The Punisher was to Daredevil. Here’s what fans should know about it.

Echo Filming Updates

Marvel Studios

The rumors about Echo have been swirling since March 2021, when Deadline initially reported a series focused on the character was in development at Disney+. Marvel confirmed the new series was a go days before the Hawkeye premiere introduced actor Alaqua Cox’s live-action version of the character to fans at the tail end of Episode 2.

With Hawkeye planned as a single limited series, much like WandaVision, there’s no Season 2 to keep characters around. The only way to continue someone like Echo is to move them to the big screen (as is planned for Lashana Lynch’s Monica Rambeau/Photon) or their own series (like Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness). Echo makes a lot of sense as a character to headline a spinoff, as she has multiple adventures with two others who are being introduced in 2022 on Disney+: She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Fans will also eagerly point out that Echo’s main foil is as an antagonist to Daredevil, whose Netflix series was canceled in 2018. Fans have been hoping for a resurrection of the popular superhero on Disney+, and this might just be how it happens.

Echo Cast

So far, the only character confirmed for the new series is the titular Echo, Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox. But at least one other Hawkeye actor seems likely to move with her to the new series: Zahn McClarnon, who plays William Lopez, Echo’s dad. As Hawkeye continues, it may become apparent that more will cross over from one series to the next, but as of this writing, nothing is confirmed.

Echo Teaser

Marvel Studios

As filming for Echo has not yet commenced, there is no official trailer. But Marvel did release the first logo for the new series as part of the confirmation announcement.

Echo Release Date

Disney+ has not set dates for any Marvel series releases for 2022 yet. Hopefully, a barrage of dates will be forthcoming.