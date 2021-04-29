The Falcon and the Winter Soldier began as the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes finding peace and their new place in the world after Steve's death. But it was also the story of other people in the Captain America comics orbit, including John Walker and Sharon Carter. Sharon's turn to the dark side as Madripoor's Power Broker was a real shock for some fans. And with a new movie announced, they're naturally asking, will Sharon Carter be the villain in Captain America 4? Marvel's not saying, but it may depend on whether or not you think she's really a villain.

Sharon's antagonistic turn has been a controversial one in the Marvel fandom. Part of the problem stemmed from the films that preceded it, where she was sort of an awkwardly shoehorned-in love interest for Steve Rogers. The movies dropped that quickly since it didn't work, but that also meant her character disappeared, left in limbo post-Captain America: Civil War.

It makes sense to resurrect her as another sidekick left at loose ends in the wake of Cap's retirement. And her story was a smart contrast to theirs, someone more embittered by her interactions with Rogers than either Wilson or Barnes. The mid-credits sequence in Falcon's finale showed Sharon getting pardoned and then immediately prepping to start selling every state secret she can get her hands on. It felt like a setup for the next Captain America film. And yet, it doesn't necessarily make her the primary antagonist for the upcoming movie.

Marvel

Co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Sharon Carter's dark turn. Though all details regarding Captain America 4 are under wraps, she admitted the team is hoping to extend Power Broker's role to the big-screen films.

"I think she's such an interesting character," Nagelhout said. "It felt like, in a story where we're dissecting the shield and that legacy, to have a character come in with a point of view that has changed… that has created a very interesting duality in her."

Moreover, despite her actions in the finale, including killing Karli, Nagelhout doesn't see this as a character who is wholly evil. "I don't think she's all bad, I don't think she's all good. I think she lives in a middle ground that is really compelling." As Nagelhout sees it, "To get to explore that character further and what shades of gray she might drift between could be really interesting."

There is no date set yet for Captain American 4, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe set almost to the end of 2022, it probably won't arrive until sometime in 2023.