Here's Everything We Know About Captain America 4 So Far

Captain America has been one of the twin pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2011 release of the first film, Captain America: The First Avenger. Chris Evans as Steve Rogers was the yin to Tony Stark’s yang, and his movies have been some of the most popular of the Infinity Saga. With both characters passing on at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed unlikely there would be another Iron Man or Captain America film. So the announcement of Captain America 4 in the wake of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a welcome reveal.

The finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw his sidekick from 2016’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, take up the shield Rogers left for him. The show’s final title card confirmed his new identity: Captain America and the Winter Soldier. Within days of the show’s finale, Marvel confirmed that a new Captain America film was in the works from the same writing team behind the Falcon series. The implication was obvious: Anthony Mackie would take over the role and headline the new film.

But Mackie apparently hadn’t heard the news ahead of time, finding out while at the local mega-mart grocers when an employee congratulated him. So will he star in the new film? Here’s everything to know about the new Captain America installment.

Captain America 4 Cast

Thankfully, Marvel decided to put Mackie back in the loop for the new film, with Deadline reporting on Aug. 18, 2021, that the actor had closed a deal to take on the lead role. He will play Sam Wilson, the first Black Captain America to appear on the big screen, a historic milestone for the company.

With filming still months out, there’s precious little else for fans to know. Marvel is notorious for keeping details of their films under wraps, and it’s not even clear if Captain America 4 will be part of Phase 4 or be held until the franchise universe pushes into Phase 5.

No other cast has been announced yet, though speculation assumes that at least two faces will return for the new movie: Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp. Stan has appeared as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in every Captain America film since 2011 and the final two Avengers films and the TV show that bears his superhero moniker. As Wilson’s sidekick in the TV series, it seems likely he would continue in that role for the feature films.

As for VanCamp, she has played Sharon Carter, niece of S.H.I.E.L.D. founder and Steve Rogers’ true love, Peggy, since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the same film where Mackie first appeared. Though her character bounced around, first as a potential love interest for Steve, and then as a leader against the Sokovia accords, the Disney+ series settled her as a villain, turning her into Madripoor’s fearsome Power Broker. The end of the series revealed her reinstatement to S.H.I.E.L.D following Wilson’s commendation of her bravery and that she intended to use her access to sell all of America’s secrets to the highest bidders. Her return also looks pretty likely.

Captain America 4 Plot

Marvel Studios

As noted above, little is known about the new film without a cast or an actual title, other than it will feature Mackie in the lead role. That being said, Malcolm Spellman, writer and creator of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is penning the script with Dalan Musson. That suggests the big screen installment will indeed function as a sequel of sorts to the TV series, carrying on the same story and bringing back the same characters.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also introduced two new characters who may be a major factor in the new film. John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, was initially introduced as the government’s preferred replacement for Rogers in the Captain America uniform. But his fall from grace over the show’s six episodes left him by the wayside, tossed aside by his own government after he murdered an innocent man using Cap’s Shield.

Walker was then recruited by Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). With her encouragement, he created a new shield and though he has not yet called himself by the name, is positioned to the Cap’s sometimes friend-sometimes foe U.S. Agent.

As for Val, she’s already appeared on the big screen in the post-credit scene for Black Widow, recruiting Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Like Walker, Belova is a lost potential superhero soul. Whether or not her posse of potential anti-Avengers could turn up in the film also remains to be seen.

Captain America 4 Trailer

Since filming has yet to begin on the new movie, there is no trailer for Captain America 4 yet. But for those who have not yet watched the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney+ series provides a good lead-in.

Captain America 4 Release Date

With no information about whether the new Cap film will be part of Phase 4 or Phase 5, fans have little to go on when it comes to a release date. But Marvel has become famous for fan-laden presentations where they lay out the plans for upcoming phases, with multiple title reveals, stars from every film making an appearance, and first footage debuted for those in attendance. The company did it both for Phase 3 in 2014 and Phase 4 in 2019. Currently, it’s a good bet that fans will get the first significant scoop about Captain America 4 from a similar upcoming event where the synopsis and the release date will be announced.

All three Captain America movies and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are streaming on Disney+.