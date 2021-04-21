The First Trailer For Marvel’s Secret Invasion Brings Fury Back To Earth

Since the Skrulls were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, fans have been anticipating the MCU adapting one of its most famous comic runs: Secret Invasion. The story of the Skrull takeover of Earth was a massive bestseller when it debuted in 2008. But it turns out the story won’t be a movie, but a limited Disney+ series. Here’s what we know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.

Nick Fury is low-key the most crucial character in the entire MCU enterprise. He is the glue that ties the early Phase 1 of the Infinity Saga together, the man who assembles the Avengers in the first place. The role requires both gravitas and swagger, a presence every Avenger will instantly respect with a bit of reverent awe. Samuel L. Jackson has played it with aplomb, appearing in 11 big-screen MCU films in The Infinity Saga and taking a guest turn in the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Giving the man his own TV series was merely Marvel finally putting some respect on his name.

But what is this series that puts Fury front and center? Let’s run down everything known about Secret Invasion to date.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Trailer The first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted at the 2022 D23 Expo in September. The two-minute clip revealed Fury, much older and more haggard looking, having returned to Earth on a personal mission to rid the planet of the Skrull takeover.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Cast Marvel Studios When Feige made the formal announcement that Secret Invasion was coming to Disney+, he revealed two prominent cast members who would be part of the new series: Samuel L. Jackson would play Nick Fury. His co-star would be Ben Mendelsohn, who fans know better as Talos, the lead Skrull from Captain Marvel. Audiences last saw Talos in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, using his Skrull powers of transformation to masquerade as Fury while the real one took a well-deserved vacation in space. Secret Invasion will co-star Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman returning as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine. Also, Dermot Mulroney will appear as President Ritson. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be the Skrull rebel leader, Gravik. But they’re not the only major names in the cast. On April 19, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) was joining the series. The next day, Variety added fuel to the casting fire with a report Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) was also boarding the series in an undisclosed role. Both have since been confirmed, with Colman confirmed to be playing Fury’s old ally, Sonya Falsworth. The trailer also confirmed the appearances of Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo, though it is not known who they will play.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Filming Updates Marvel Studios Variety first reported Secret Invasion was in development in September 2020. At the time, Marvel reps would not comment publicly on the rumor. But that December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the show was officially in the works at the Disney+ Investor Presentation. Filming began in September 2021 in London, with confirmation the series would film primarily in the U.K. with a bit of additional footage shot in Europe. Filming wrapped a year later, in August 2022.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Plot Marvel Studios The reason fans are so excited about Secret Invasion as a series is that it's one of Marvel Comics' boldest crossover events in the company's history. Originally published as an eight-issue limited series, the story revolves around uncovering a long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, dating back decades. To defeat them, the original Avengers team up with the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to uncover which among their number are the actual Earth's Mightiest Heroes and which are Skrull. Some of those who turn out to have had imposter versions running around Earth for an undisclosed amount of time? Captain America, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Thor, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ms. Marvel, and Wolverine. Does this mean Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, etc. could all make cameo appearances in the new series? Is Secret Invasion possibly the crossover event that will bring together the Young Avengers hinted at in the current Disney+ lineup? The possibilities here are endless.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Release Date Marvel Studios Marvel’s Secret Invasion will run six episodes and is not expected to have a second season. The show is expected to debut in 2023 on Disney+.

Nearly all titles from Marvel’s Phases 1 through 4 are streaming on Disney+, save the Spider-Man films (on Amazon prime) and The Incredible Hulk (on HBO Max).