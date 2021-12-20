Another Spider-Man Movie Is Already In The Works

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially had the most successful opening weekend of any stand alone Marvel Franchise, bringing in over $250 million in three days, second only to the two final Avengers films in 2018 and 2019. Though the film marked the end of what fans refer to as the “Home” trilogy (along with Spider-Mans Homecoming and Far From Home), and an ending that seemed to suggest Spidey’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, neither will come to pass, with Spider-Man 4 already in active development as a co-production between Sony and the MCU.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. No Way Home opens with Peter Parker winding up on Dr. Strange’s doorstep, begging for help. J. Jonah Jameson has revealed his true identity, and it’s not only ruined his life, but MJ and Ned’s college dreams. The spell goes wrong, opening up a multiverse of cameo appearances by villains and superheroes from previous iterations of the franchise from before Sony and the MCU teamed up for the Tom Holland led trilogy. But in the end, the solution is the same: Dr. Strange wipes Peter Parker from the collective memory of the world to save it.

The result is a soft reboot of the Spidey franchise. The Avengers have forgotten him. Nick Fury will no longer come calling; his Iron Man tech is gone. Both MJ and Ned have no idea who he is, allowing both to go to college and end their three-movie contracts with completed story arcs. Alone in the big city, Parker drops out of high school, gets his GED, and becomes the smalltime “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” of Sony’s original envisioning.

But all this does is allow the franchise to start anew, creating a second trilogy, Spider-Mans 4-6, starring Tom Holland as 20-something Peter Parker. Here’s what we know so far.

Spider-Man 4 Updates

Marvel Studios/Sony

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Sony producer Amy Pascal was out ahead of rumors that Tom Holland’s time in the franchise was over. She revealed that Sony had already signed Holland for at least three more movies, meaning another trilogy would come.

After the movie’s release, Kevin Feige of the MCU substantiated Pascal’s statement, further confirming that though Holland might be forgotten for now by the characters, the MCU’s memory wasn’t affected. Speaking to the New York Times, Feige said, “[Sony producer] Amy Pascal and I, and Disney and Sony are actively beginning to develop where the story goes next.”

Spider-Man 4 Cast

Marvel Studios/Sony

The change-up of Spider-Man from Stark protege with all the toys to superhero struggling to make ends meet in a railroad apartment in a homemade costume means the series has a wide field to explore. Tom Holland will return, but beyond that, nothing is certain. Aunt May is dead; Happy Hogan has no idea who Peter is. MJ and Ned are heading to MIT and starting their lives in Boston.

Though some new MCU characters might meet up with Parker and discover the friendly neighborhood Spidey for the first time, the series could decide not to go that route. (Then again, considering that at least one Netflix superhero is confirmed to be working in New York City, perhaps he could go work for Nelson and Murdock as a photographer?) And let’s not forget that Tom Hardy cameo in the mid-credits scene, where a drop of Venom is left behind. Does this mean a second Tom Hardy in the MCU? Or will this be a whole new symbiote?

There are so many ways this could go that trying to speculate — at least at this stage — is a fool’s errand.

Spider-Man 4 Title

Marvel Studios/Sony

One thing fans can probably bank on: The “Home” theme is over. Though the next trilogy will likely have a titular angle for all three installments to orbit, Spider-Man is no longer homeward facing.

Spider-Man 4 Trailer

With Spider-Man: No Way Home still raking in the big bucks in theaters, there’s no trailer for Spider-Man 4. But the post-credits scene turned out to be a surprise trailer for Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. With no MCU titles confirmed until mid-spring of 2022, that will have to tide everyone over for now.

Spider-Man 4 Premiere Date

Like everything beyond Marvel’s current Phase 4, Spider-Man’s new trilogy has no inkling of a release date. But considering how packed the MCU’s dance card is into 2023, fans will probably not see another solo Spidey outing until 2024.