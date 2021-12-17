The Spider-Man: No Way Home Credits Scenes, Explained

There are a lot of amazing things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the heroes to the villains to the supernatural powers you can’t help but wish you had. But for most fans, what’s most compelling about the stories is how interwoven they are. Take, for example, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The most recent MCU release hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, and already fans are wondering what’s next. Luckily, the Spider-Man: No Way Home credits scenes tease what fans can look forward to (and fear) in the upcoming installments.

Warning: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow. You have been warned. After years of waiting, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers by way of celeb cameos, MCU reunions, epic fight scenes, and one very tragic death. Heading into the final installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, viewers remember in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the world found out that Peter Parker (Holland) was Spider-Man. In order to remedy that, in the new movie, Peter turned to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But instead of making everyone forget, Dr. Strange actually opened the multiverse, which, in turn, welcomed the return of characters from past Spider-Man installments, including villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) — as well as previous Spider-Men played by Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield, despite everyone denying these two would come back.

While the entire film is one wild, nostalgic ride, MCU fans know it’s always the end credits sequences that play the biggest role in what’s to come. Here’s a breakdown of those two Spider-Man: No Way Home credits scenes, and what they mean for Marvel fans.

Venom Credits Scene

Even though Venom/Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) doesn’t make much of an appearance in No Way Home, his presence is actually vitally important, as seen in the film’s mid-credits scene. Fans see him sitting at a Mexican bar drinking margaritas and trying to make sense of the MCU’s history (#relatable). Unfortunately, when Doctor Strange casts the final spell to erase Peter Parker from the world’s memory, he gets sent back to their universe. But what’s really important here is that Eddie leaves behind a small droplet of the Venom symbiote.

That little bit of goo could be the key to another set of Holland-led Spider-Man movies, this time allowing the MCU to do the whole black-suit Venom storyline fans remember from the comics, without having to actually bring Tom Hardy into the fold. And if the Venom suit Spider-Man from the Tobey Maguire days means anything to you, then you know this next potential chapter could be epic.

Doctor Strange Credits Scene

If you want a more concrete look at what’s next for the MCU, you’re in luck, because the end credits scene included a whole preview for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film, which is expected to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, is the next MCU movie set to be released. From the looks of the trailer, it will deal with the fallout of the whole ripping-open-the-entire-universe thing. The scene confirmed a few faves’ involvement in the upcoming movie, including Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The real kicker, however, is the end of the trailer, which shows Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) coming face to face with... himself?

The MCU is about to have a lot of madness on its hands.