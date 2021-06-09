These Loki Theories Are Giving WandaVision Fans Major Déjà Vu

Marvel is returning to its weird, magical ways now that Loki has premiered, and one devilish WandaVision theory has reawakened among the fandom. After Disney+ dropped the premiere episode of Loki on Wednesday, June 9, fans took to Twitter to point out a glaring detail, which sparked a popular theory that WandaVision fans will remember all too well. That’s right, y’all — the theories about Mephisto in Loki have already begun, because MCU stans are still convinced the devilish supervillain will be Phase 4’s big bad.

If you got really into WandaVision earlier this year, then chances are you already know the deal with Mephisto. Basically, the supervillain is Marvel’s version of the devil: a red demonic figure with godlike powers who loves to screw with people. Due to the his prominent arc in the Marvel Comics run WandaVision was loosely based on, fans created tons of convincing theories that Mephisto was hiding in plain sight in the show. There were claims that Mephisto was Agnes’ never-seen husband Ralph, or that he was disguising himself as Wanda’s brother Pietro, or even that he was the neighborhood HBIC Dottie. But in the end, none of these theories proved true, and Mephisto never showed up in WandaVision.

Disney+

That isn’t stopping fans from thinking Mephisto will be the MCU’s new big bad, though. In fact, Loki’s premiere episode seemed to include a nod to the character, and fans were quick to bring the Mephisto theories back for round two. At one point in the time-jumping new series, a stained glass portrait of a devil is featured, and the image was all it took to let loose the Mephisto floodgates.

While the devilish detail does seem like a clear reference to Mephisto, Loki director Kate Herron clarified that the image was actually meant to represent Loki himself, and the scene had been filmed long before those WandaVision theories took over the internet. “It's honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like, it's genuinely a reference to Loki – the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to,” Herron said. “I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be interesting.' But no, it's more relevant to the themes of our show and it’s not a nod to that character.”

Unfortunately for theorizers, it sounds like Mephisto is still just a fandom wish at this point in the MCU... unless Loki really is setting the stage for a big reveal. New episode of Loki drop Wednesdays on Disney+.