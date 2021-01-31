Everything is not as it seems in the world of WandaVision, but the truth about what's really going on in Westview is still shrouded in mystery for Marvel fans. As the series has progressed, viewers have come up with countless theories about Wanda Maximoff and Vision's bizarre new home and its perplexing residents, and after a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 4, all eyes are on the neighborhood queen bee Dottie. Many fans think the show suggested Dottie is far more powerful than she appears, and these theories about Dottie's real identity on WandaVision will have you looking at her way differently.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from WandaVision Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program." After three episodes recreating idyllic family sitcoms from the '50s, '60s, and '70s (with a few jarring intermissions), the fourth episode of WandaVision finally took viewers outside of Westview to get a much better sense of what might be going on. The episode revealed intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D. is working with the FBI and various scientists in understanding Westview, a New Jersey town surrounded by a mysterious forcefield. Eventually, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings reprising her MCU role from the Thor movies) is able to tap into a frequency, allowing her to see the sitcoms starring Wanda and Vision play out on a television.

The FBI is able to identify all of the Westview residents as various missing people... with two notable exceptions. Eagle-eye fans pointed out that Wanda's chatty neighbor Agnes was the only major character not identified on the FBI's board, and that Dottie was missing from the board altogether.

Agnes' lack of identification seems to be further proof of the major fan theory that she's actually Agatha Harkness, a witch from the Marvel Comics who serves as Wanda's mentor and sometimes-enemy. If Agnes is Agatha, it would make sense why the FBI can't identity her, but what does Dottie's absence mean? After all, Agnes did describe Dottie as "the key to everything" in Episode 2, and the fact that she controls the Westview social scene seems to hint that she's someone with a lot of power. Fans have a lot of theories about which Marvel character Dottie may reveal herself to be.

1. Dottie is Clea

One prominent theory is that Dottie is actually the sorceress Clea. The main reasoning behind this theory is that fans already know WandaVision will set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Clea is closely associated with Doctor Strange in the comics. There have been rumors that Clea will appear in the Doctor Strange sequel, and that Doctor Strange himself will show up in WandaVision. With all this crossover going on between the two Avengers' stories, it could make a lot of sense that Dottie is secretly Clea.

2. Dottie is Enchantress

Given the mystical elements of the show and Dottie's control over the town, many fans are wondering what Marvel character could wield more powerful magic than Wanda. One of the big names is Enchantress, a powerful sorceress from the comics. A rumor that Vision and Dottie may spark a romance in a future episode is what's really spurring this theory on, as Enchantress was known for messing with Wanda and Vision's relationship in the comics.

3. Dottie is Emma Frost

It's become clear to Marvel fans that WandaVision is largely adapting the House of M comics, which has helped give rise to the theory that Dottie could be the mutant Emma Frost. There isn't actually too much meat to this theory aside from Emma Caulfield's styling as Dottie closely resembling Frost and the fact that Frost has a big part in the House of M comics, but that may be enough to cling to this theory.

4. Dottie is Moonglow

A popular theory among hardcore Marvel fans is that Dottie is actually Arcanna Jones, better known as the superhero Moonglow. This theory sprung from the fact that Dottie's husband on WandaVision is named Phil Jones, which fans pointed out is the same name as Moonglow's husband in the comics. On top of that, Moonglow's power makes a ton of sense for the world of WandaVision. Moonglow has the ability to project illusions, meaning Dottie could really be the one who created Westview, and is either using her powers to keep Wanda in her illusions or working with Wanda to create this strange reality.

5. Dottie is Mephisto

Since WandaVision is so closely following the storyline of the House of M comics, every fan is on the lookout for the real big bad: Mephisto. The powerful demon is basically Marvel's version of the devil, and he has a storied history with Wanda and Agatha Harkness specifically in the House of M run. Many fans are convinced he will show up in the show, and there's a chance he already has in the form of Dottie. The theory that Dottie is Mephisto makes a lot of sense: she's the most powerful person in Westview, she has an extreme reaction to Wanda hearing a radio call from outside the forcefield, and she even makes a pointed remark about "the devil's in the details" that could be telling.

As of Episode 4, there are a bunch of theories about Dottie that are really convincing, so fans will just have to wait to see which one proves true... if any. New episodes of WandaVision drop Fridays on Disney+.