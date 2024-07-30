CruiseTok's Next Fave Ship Is Inspired By Disney's Heroes & Villains

When it comes to Disney, it’s not really a small world after all. The Disney Cruise Line (DCL) is expanding its fleet in 2025 with a brand-new heroes and villains-inspired ship: the Disney Destiny.

The Destiny will be joining the Wish and Treasure in the Triton Class of vessels, which means it’ll be the same size as its sisters, but with all-new lounges, staterooms, and dining options. On Tuesday, July 30, Disney announced details about what some of these unique experiences will be, including a Lion King dinner show and an Incredibles-themed sweet shop.

DCL isn’t the only area where Disney is sprinkling a bit of its pixie dust, though. There have been projects announced for the theme parks as well, like an expansion at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida. Disney is also expected to announce updates and potential new projects at the Experiences Showcase at D23 Expo on Aug. 10 in Anaheim, California.

Fans online have started predicting (and even manifesting) what Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will announce at the expo, but here’s everything that’s been confirmed for the Disney Parks and Cruise Line in 2025. After all, it’s never too late to start pre-planning your next magical vacay.

Disney Cruise Line Is Getting A Lion King Dinner Show

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Destiny

Disney will be unveiling details from July 30 to Aug. 1 about the Disney Destiny, which is set to start sailing in late 2025. The first drop revealed that staterooms on the new heroes and villains ship will be themed to Fantasia, The Incredibles, and Hercules.

There will also be seven rooms inspired by The Incredibles above the bridge of the ship with floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean along with royal suites worth the splurge for Disney fans. The multi-room suites will either be Greco-Roman-inspired for Hercules, or mid-century modern for The Incredibles with gorgeous bathrooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms fit for, well, royalty.

Prev Next INFO 1/7 PREV NEXT

With a stateroom like that, you may be tempted to stay inside all day, but there are plenty of spaces to explore on the Disney Destiny. For instance, grab an Insta-worthy latte for a midday pick-me-up at either the Brave-themed Café Merida or Hercules-themed Café Megara.

For something a bit more sweet, stop by Edna Á La Mode Sweets. The Incredibles-inspired dessert shop will offer handmade gelato, cookies, and picture-perfect candies for purchase. Foodies will want to snap a pic of their treats in front of the Edna and Jack-Jack sculpture before enjoying them out on the deck.

Disney Cruise Line

Each of Disney’s cruise ships have three themed restaurants on board that guests get to enjoy throughout their sailing. On the Destiny, the Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King will be one of those restaurants, and offer both dinner and a show with characters and songs from The Lion King. The Feast of The Lion King will be equivalent to the Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on the Disney Wish and Plaza de Coco coming to the Disney Treasure.

Disney Adventure

The Destiny isn’t the only new ship setting sail in 2025. In June, the Disney Adventure was announced as a Singapore-based ship with three- and four-night itineraries, and seven themed areas on board inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films.

Disney Cruise Line

It’ll be like a floating theme park with the Disney Imagination Garden at the heart of the ship with an open-air performance venue. The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, and Luca-inspired Disney Discovery Reef area will have nautical-themed shopping and dining locations, while the Town Square will be more magical with Tangled, Cinderella, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog spaces.

Fans of Big Hero 6 will love San Fransokyo Street, which has more stores and entertainment areas like movie theaters. But if you’re someone who likes to get in the pool as soon as you board a cruise ship, the Moana-inspired Wayfinder Bay open-air oasis is more your style.

The last two areas of the ship include Marvel Landing with onboard attractions featuring your fave MCU characters, and Toy Story Place with interactive playgrounds and foodie spots for the whole family.

Animal Kingdom Is Getting A Wild Makeover

Disney Parks

Back in September, Disney shared at the Destination D23 presentation that some big changes are coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park in Florida. The biggest reveal was that Dinoland U.S.A. will be reimagined into a Tropical Americas land, featuring rumored experiences from Encanto and Indiana Jones. While no attractions have been confirmed, it’s possible Disney will announce more for this new area at the D23 Expo in August.

Something that is for sure coming to Animal Kingdom in either late 2024 or early 2025 is a Zootopia show in the Tree of Life. This will replace the current It's Tough to be a Bug! 3D show at the center of the park.

With announcements coming soon, there’s more magic that awaits at not only Disney World and the Cruise Line, but also the Disneyland Resort in California and six other theme parks around the globe.