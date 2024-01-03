Foodies looking to try new dishes at Disneyland have even more delicious options to choose from, thanks to the recent opening of Big Hero 6’s San Fransokyo Square at Disney’s California Adventure Park. Like in the movie, San Fransokyo fuses the cities of San Francisco and Tokyo, serving up tasty treats inspired by California and Japanese cuisines — and now, a TikTok-viral snack that’s straight from Tokyo Disneyland. As a Disney foodie who’s always on the lookout for a new theme park fave, I headed to California Adventure to try the new Gyoza Sausage Bun as well as the most popular dishes at San Fransokyo Square to see if they live up to the hype.

After my recent trip to Tokyo Disneyland, I can confirm Tokyo DisneySea easily has the best food out of the many Disney Parks I’ve visited. Since the Gyoza Sausage Bun — which can be found at Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería — is the first Tokyo Disneyland snack to make its way to the U.S., I was excited to see if it was just as good as TikTok claims it is.

While it’s made from the same recipe as Tokyo Disney, the San Fransokyo Square offering does have a unique addition, thanks to a new Chili-Soy Dipping Sauce it comes with. It’s a great snack to grab when you’re going from Cars Land to Pixar Pier, but while eating my way around California Adventure, I realized there are plenty of other San Fransokyo Square dishes that are worth ordering for lunch or dinner — and I might have a new Disneyland go-to after my tasting.

Here’s how all the San Fransokyo treats stack up, and which ones you’ll want to get again (and again).

7. The Shrimp Katsu Sandwich

Rachel Chapman

Where: Aunt Cass Café

While I would order everything I tried at San Fransokyo again, the Shrimp Katsu Sandwich was my least favorite dish of the day — simply because it didn’t stand out to me as much as some of the other more exciting treats.

I did enjoy the big pieces of shrimp in the patty, though, which made the dish feel like it was high quality. Plus, the sandwich is served with a side of garlic rice chips, definitely making the meal worth its $15 price tag. If you don’t like spicy food, however, this might be a skip: there’s a kick from the Spicy Mayo and Katsu Sauce that will really sneak up on you.

Rating: 3.5/5

6. The Sourdough Baymax

Rachel Chapman

Where: Boudin Bread Cart

For a ‘Gram-worthy snack option in San Fransokyo Square, don’t miss the Baymax Bread ($12). This Baymax-shaped Boundin soudough loaf may be too cute to eat at first, but it tastes just as good as it looks. My favorite part was the chocolate chip eyes in the sourdough bread, which provided a nice sweet and sour treat. I enjoyed this throughout the day, breaking off little pieces.

Just make sure you get yours early, because the Baymax Bread often sells out from the Boudin Bread Cart near Aunt Cass Café.

Rating: 4/5

5. The Curry Beef

Rachel Chapman

Where: Aunt Cass Café

Curry may not be the first thing you think of when you’re hungry for theme park food, but this $12 dish from San Fransokyo Square is a must-try. The Culinary Director of Disney California Adventure Park, Chef Jeremiah Balogh, told me they worked for several months, taste-testing different versions to create the curry dish that’s served in the park today — and it really made me feel like I was in Big Hero 6’s San Fransokyo Square IRL when I took my first bite.

Disneyland’s Curry Beef is made with beef, carrots, potatoes, and onions, and is served with rice, green onions, and pickled ginger on top. It’s pretty hearty by itself, but it also comes in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl, which is great for dipping into the curry.

Rating: 4/5

4. The Gyoza Sausage Bun

Rachel Chapman

Where: Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería

While most of the other items are best for sitting down and enjoying, the viral Gyoza Sausage Bun ($9) is a snack you can take on the go — even with the Chili-Soy Dipping Sauce it comes with. The pillowy soft and warm bun has flavorful ground pork and vegetables inside. I enjoyed it by itself, like it’s prepared at Tokyo DisneySea, but I liked it even more with the serving sauce that has just the right amount of spice.

Rating: 4/5

3. The San Fransokyo Clam Chowder

Rachel Chapman

Where: Aunt Cass Café

To make the original Pacific Wharf Clam Chowder fit into the San Fransokyo theme, Disney added one ingredient to their recipe — white miso — and that little ingredient addition makes all the difference. It not only makes the San Fransokyo Clam Chowder Japanese-inspired, but it adds subtle yet delicious savory and umami flavor as well. This simple change impressed me so much that I couldn’t put the $12 Clam Chowder, which comes in a Boudin sourdough bread bowl, down.

Gary Maggetti, the General Manager of Disney California Adventure Park West, shared that Clam Chowder sales have increased since adding in the miso — so I’m not the only one who loves it.

Rating: 4.5/5

2. The Beef Birria Ramen

Rachel Chapman

Where: Lucky Fortune Cookery

You can’t go wrong with the Beef Birria Ramen. There’s a reason it’s gone viral on TikTok, and the line to order it is usually long around lunchtime. I recommend mobile ordering this $15 dish earlier in the day on the Disneyland app. The blend of house-made birria with Japanese ramen is a delicious example of how Disney is able to mix two cuisines into one. The tender beef is also such a highlight that I wish there was more of it.

It’s also served with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, roasted corn, onions, radish, and a perfectly soft boiled egg. The runny yolk will be as exciting to see as Mickey Mouse on Main Street for foodies, and since there’s so much in one bowl, you won’t get bored with all the flavors.

Rating: 5/5

1. The Karaage-Inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Rachel Chapman

Where: Lucky Fortune Cookery

I’m still dreaming about the Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($15) at San Fransokyo Square. Unlike your typical chicken sandwich, the meat is fried karaage style, which is a Japanese cooking technique of deep frying twice. I found the patty on this sandwich to be so flavorful and juicy that it didn’t need any sauce, but the accompanying slaw and Togarashi mayonnaise were tasty additions. The mayonnaise was has a nice kick, but can get a little messy — so grab extra napkins.

If you’re a fan of the chicken — like I am — Lucky Fortune Cookery also has a Yaki Udon on their menu that comes with the karaage-inspired chicken, as well as mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces.

Rating: 5/5