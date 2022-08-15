Tom Holland makes WEB SLINGERS a must-do.
Across from Disneyland, you’ll find Disney California Adventure Park. It’s accurately named with some of the most thrilling attractions available at the Disneyland Resort, but with so much to do, you might be wondering whic California Adventure roller coasters and rides are worth the wait.
Instead of a castle as the main visual symbol of the park, Disney California Adventure — or DCA — has Pixar Pier, which is home to the Incredicoaster and swinging Ferris wheel. Both attractions are thrilling, but do you necessarily want to spend your theme park day waiting in a line to ride them? To help you plan out your “best day ever,” here is a ranking of the best attractions at California Adventure.