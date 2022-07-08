Avengers fans, assemble all your coins, because once you’re done scrolling, you’re going to want to book a trip on the Disney Wish for the food alone. The newest Disney Cruise Line ship hosts a bevy of entertainment, drinks, and, uh, more drinks for everyone to enjoy during any mealtime, especially dinner. If you’re a diehard Frozen fanatic, there’s Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure; if you’re more of a classic Disney buff, there’s 1923; and if you’re an MCU stan ‘til the bitter end, there’s Worlds of Marvel. Though, even if you’re unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll probably still find yourself drooling over Worlds of Marvel’s delectable menu.

But let’s get back to you MCU ride-or-dies, because you’ll appreciate the space a lot more. Not only will you see the likes of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Falcon aka the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), and Ms. Marvel (Elite Daily cover star Iman Vellani) take on a new, interactive adventure on the surrounding screens before, during, and after your meal, but Worlds of Marvel’s food and drink selection boasts treats themed to all your favorite characters and movies. I’m talking Spider-Man, Thor, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and a heck of a lot of Black Panther — that’s right, *all* of them.

If you’re curious about what to expect from Disney Wish’s Worlds of Marvel menu, or just have FOMO, then allow me to tell you a little bit about the themed food and drinks:

Inside Disney Wish’s Worlds Of Marvel Menu

The Stinger Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp-Themed Food & Drink

Since Rudd’s Ant-Man (aka Scott Lang) and Lilly’s Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne) are the main stars of the show that accompanies the dinner, it’s no surprise that the menu includes a vast selection of items related to the Ant-Man films. Some come from Pym Technologies, founded by the the Hope’s father, Hank Pym; others are derived from the Quantum Realm; then there are those that are simply faves of Scott and Hope’s, which he points out in the “Top Secret” dessert menu.

Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp (Pym Technologies) — white cheddar and corn grits, bell peppers, collard greens, and smokehouse barbecue sauce

(Pym Technologies) — white cheddar and corn grits, bell peppers, collard greens, and smokehouse barbecue sauce The Stinger — Zignum Mezcal Reposado, blueberry, and grapefruit

— Zignum Mezcal Reposado, blueberry, and grapefruit Quantum Core Sipper (zero-proof) — vanilla ice cream, Simply mango pineapple, and Pop Rocks

(zero-proof) — vanilla ice cream, Simply mango pineapple, and Pop Rocks Subatomic Sticky Date Pudding (Scott’s favorite) — salted coconut macaroon, balsamic caramel glaze, and vanilla ice cream

(Scott’s favorite) — salted coconut macaroon, balsamic caramel glaze, and vanilla ice cream Quantum Key Lime Pie — key lime curd, raspberry gel, and whipped lime ganache

— key lime curd, raspberry gel, and whipped lime ganache Nano Dobos Torta (Hope’s favorite) — layered cake, rich chocolate truffle cream, and caramel

(Hope’s favorite) — layered cake, rich chocolate truffle cream, and caramel Pym Doughnut Sundae — dulce de leche ice cream, pecan brownie, caramel fudge sauce, chocolate glazed mini-doughnut, and whipped cream

Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Black Panther-Themed Food & Drink

The only offerings more vast than the Ant-Man-themed selection are those of Black Panther. According to Disney Cruise Line, Worlds of Marvel pays homage to the “legendary locales of the Black Panther’s African Wakanda” with its variety of appetizers, salads, entrées, drinks, and desserts. (Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the meals’ relations to Wakanda, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Hearts of Palm Ceviche (Wakanda Design Group) — tamarillo, sweet potato, purple onion, lime, cilantro, bell pepper, and Infinity Stone popcorn

(Wakanda Design Group) — tamarillo, sweet potato, purple onion, lime, cilantro, bell pepper, and Infinity Stone popcorn Heirloom Tomato Salad (Wakanda) — escarole, arugula, purple onion, black beans, blue and red corn chips, parsley, and Bearss lime

(Wakanda) — escarole, arugula, purple onion, black beans, blue and red corn chips, parsley, and Bearss lime Iceberg Wedge Salad (Wakanda) — candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, black and globe radish, and Maytag blue cheese

(Wakanda) — candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, black and globe radish, and Maytag blue cheese Berbere Spiced Pork Chop (Wakanda) — Wakandan vegetable pilau, pomegranate, red pepper sauce, rainbow chard, and roasted scallion

(Wakanda) — Wakandan vegetable pilau, pomegranate, red pepper sauce, rainbow chard, and roasted scallion Ricotta Gnocchi (Wakanda) — fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, and arugula pesto

(Wakanda) — fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, and arugula pesto Wakanda Tasting Lab — STARR 7-Year Oak Aged Rum, Vusa Vodka, and Bayab African Gin

— STARR 7-Year Oak Aged Rum, Vusa Vodka, and Bayab African Gin Wakanda Forever (zero-proof, served in a Pym-sized vessel) — Simply strawberry banana, caramel, and Coke Zero

(zero-proof, served in a Pym-sized vessel) — Simply strawberry banana, caramel, and Coke Zero Wakanda Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake — chocolate beetroot cake, pepper crème, milk and chocolate soil

Berbere Spiced Pork Chop Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch-Themed Food

Though the Scarlet Witch’s (Wanda Maximoff) native land of Sokovia met its end in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Worlds of Marvel paid tribute to its roots with a small selection of eastern European-inspired offerings, including two soups.

“Kartoffelsuppe” (Sokovia) — creamed potato soup, carrots, celery, knockwurst, and thyme

(Sokovia) — creamed potato soup, carrots, celery, knockwurst, and thyme Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup (Sokovia) — sour cream, red beet, and lemon

(Sokovia) — sour cream, red beet, and lemon Chicken Schnitzel (Sokovia) — Panko-crusted chicken breast, butter sautéed potatoes, caramelized onions, long green beans, lemon, anchovy, and capers

Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Spider-Man-Themed Food

If you’ve been to Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, then you may already be familiar with the W.E.B. program, courtesy of the attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. W.E.B., or Worldwide Engineering Brigade, was created by Tony Stark, and is, at the very least, visited by Spider-Man (aka Peter Parker) in the Disneyland attraction. Where these bao buns come into play is anybody’s guess. Perhaps the daikon is meant to represent spider legs? Or maybe Peter just fancies himself a bao connoisseur. (Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the bao’s relation to W.E.B., but did not hear back in time for publication.) In any case, yum.

Steamed Bao Buns (W.E.B.) — seared ginger orange pork belly, toasted sesame seeds, pickled daikon, spring onions, and mirin soy honey glaze

Steamed bao buns Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Doctor Strange-Themed Food

Fans of the Doctor Strange films may’ve expected a Nepalese-inspired dish, given that Kamar-Taj — the home and training grounds to the Masters of the Mystic Arts — is located in Nepal’s capital city of Kathmandu. But I’d like to imagine that the angel hair in the pasta dish is wrapped up to resemble Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. Too much of a stretch? I mean... *stranger* stories have been told. (Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the pasta’s relation to Kamar-Taj, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Golden Mystic Pasta (Kamar-Taj) — caramelized scallops, angel hair, chardonnay lemon saffron cream, roasted vine tomatoes, and savoy spinach

Golden Mystic Pasta Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s Shang-Chi-Themed Food

If you had to think of what the people of Madripoor’s Hightown ate for dinner, a well-garnished rib-eye steak is probably one of the first things to come to mind. (Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the steak’s relation to Madripoor, but did not hear back in time for publication.) And given that the location of the gate to Ta-Lo is protected by a constantly changing bamboo forest, a plant-based soup is right on the money.

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak With Black Truffle Butter (Madripoor) — whipped yukon gold potatoes, green asparagus, and cabernet reduction

(Madripoor) — whipped yukon gold potatoes, green asparagus, and cabernet reduction Shiitake and Tofu Udon (Ta-Lo) — udon noodles, baby bok choy, red onions, kombu, enoki mushrooms, and miso shiitake broth

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak With Black Truffle Butter Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Worlds Of Marvel’s OG Avengers-Themed Food & Drink

No Marvel-themed menu would be complete without a couple nods to NYC, the Avengers’ home base, where multiple films take place, and multiple Infinity Stones were housed for many points in time. The Avengers famously ended with the OG team eating at Shawarma Palace all beaten up after saving the city, so that obviously got a shout-out. Then, of course, you’ll find a classic New York cheesecake. Black Widow and Thor also got personal nods in the forms of a zesty cocktail and a fish dish worthy of the gods, respectively. (Elite Daily reached out to Disney for comment on the salmon’s relation to Stark Industries and the filet’s relation to New Asgard, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Smoked Salmon (Stark Industries) — minneola, English cucumber, crème fraîche, dill, chive, and salmon caviar

(Stark Industries) — minneola, English cucumber, crème fraîche, dill, chive, and salmon caviar Lamb Shawarma Salad (Shawarma Palace NYC) — slow-roasted cumin spiced pulled lamb leg in mini pitas, with iceberg, endive, romaine lettuce, sumac onions, vine tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, roasted chickpeas, cucumber and lemon yogurt dressing

(Shawarma Palace NYC) — slow-roasted cumin spiced pulled lamb leg in mini pitas, with iceberg, endive, romaine lettuce, sumac onions, vine tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, roasted chickpeas, cucumber and lemon yogurt dressing Seared Turbot Filet (New Asgard) — sweet pea purée, roasted heirloom carrots, Romanesco broccoli, pancetta, and tarragon Sandefjord sauce

(New Asgard) — sweet pea purée, roasted heirloom carrots, Romanesco broccoli, pancetta, and tarragon Sandefjord sauce Widow’s Bite — Scapegrace gin and Fever-Tree Indian Tonic

— Scapegrace gin and Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Cheesecake Byte — fresh berries, strawberry jelly, and whipped cream

Cheesecake Byte Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

There are also food and drinks that are not MCU-themed — but where’s the fun in that?

For more information on the Worlds of Marvel cinematic dining experience, visit the official Disney Cruise website.