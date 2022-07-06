The $7 Baby Yoda-inspired mocktail references a controversial scene from The Mandalorian.
You don’t need to go to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of Star Wars’ best. The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, has enough galactic goodness to fuel the fandom (and your Instagram feed).
Ahead of Disney Wish’s maiden voyage on July 14, I had the chance to visit the brand-new space during the cruise’s christening celebration. Though it’s a place for sci-fi fans and non-fans alike to enjoy, superfans will appreciate the easter eggs hidden throughout the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.