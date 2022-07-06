Food & Drink

I Went To Disney Wish's Star Wars Lounge, And It’s Full Of Easter Eggs

The $7 Baby Yoda-inspired mocktail references a controversial scene from The Mandalorian.

By Kaitlin Cubria

You don’t need to go to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of Star Wars’ best. The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, has enough galactic goodness to fuel the fandom (and your Instagram feed).

Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Ahead of Disney Wish’s maiden voyage on July 14, I had the chance to visit the brand-new space during the cruise’s christening celebration. Though it’s a place for sci-fi fans and non-fans alike to enjoy, superfans will appreciate the easter eggs hidden throughout the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

