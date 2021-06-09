It’s time to assemble, because the Avengers Campus is officially open. The minute you step into the new land in Disney California Adventure Park, you feel like you’ve entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because you’re surrounded in both obvious and hidden gems. If you’re someone who’s watched every single movie and all the Disney+ series in the MCU, you’ll definitely want to be on the lookout for Easter eggs throughout the Avengers Campus.

The Disney Imagineers didn’t miss a moment to add little nods for fans to find. You just have to know where to look. When you’re not enjoying the larger-than-life food at the Ant-Man and The Wasp-themed eatery Pym Test Kitchen or having fun trying to beat your score at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, you and your friends can roam around the land looking for specific MCU callbacks to practically every character in the universe.

There are also non-MCU Easter eggs for Marvel Comics fans, like the gumball machine filled with acorn snacks for Tippy-Toe from Squirrel Girl hidden in the WEB Suppliers. If you’re always on the lookout for hidden Mickeys in the park, there’s one outside Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! in the holographic splatters on the ground. For serious Disney fans, try to spot the nod to Heimlich's Chew Chew Train from A Bug’s Land within the Spider-Man ride.

As you can tell, there’s a lot to look forward to in Avengers Campus, so let’s suit up and talk about the 12 MCU Easter eggs you need to see for yourself whenever you make the trip to Disneyland.

01 A small tag from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s hero. Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily To start off, you’ll notice the graffitied walls right as you enter the Avengers Campus. They’re not only the perfect spot for an Instagram pic and where you’ll want to camp out to see Spider-Man flying through the air in his stunt show, but if you look closely, you’ll see the walls were spray painted by a beloved Marvel character. On the top right corner of one of the walls, you’ll notice Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales tagged his artwork.

02 Reserved parking spots for faves from the Captain America and Iron Man films. On the brick wall near the graffiti walls, you’ll find two parking spots reserved for an “E. Jarvis” and “H. Stark.” Those are obviously for Edwin Jarvis and Howard Stark (aka Tony’s dad). Nearby, there is a second area with a parking spot reserved for one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Steve Rogers’ love, Peggy Carter.

03 A tree Hulked-out by gamma radiation. In front of the “E. Jarvis” and “H. Stark” reserved parking signs, you’ll notice three trees. The two on the outside are an average size, but the one in the middle is Hulk-sized. That’s due to the gamma radiation leakage from two pipes behind the tree. Some people have even started to call this third tree the “Hulk Tree,” and it’s another great spot for an Instagram pic.

04 A photo of an underrated MCU character. The queue for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure has so much to look at that you may need to ride it a few times to catch it all. Some Easter eggs you can’t miss, however, are the photos of the different WEB interns located throughout the queue. You’ll notice an adorable photo of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, but there’s also another intelligent MCU character depicted as a WEB intern: Harley Keener. You may remember Harley as the kid who befriended Tony Stark in Iron Man 3, and made a quick and bittersweet return to the MCU to say goodbye to his old friend in Avengers: Endgame.

05 A memento from Peter Parker’s overseas trip. Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily Another great area of the queue includes a cork board, located right outside the pre-show featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. On it, you’ll see different flyers, a menu to the Shawarma Palace featured at the end of The Avengers, and even a cute Wall-E keychain. There are also some vacation photos, one of which is a snap from Peter’s school trip to Europe in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

06 WEB intern lockers for Miles Morales, Harley Keener, and another franchise alum. Across from the cork board, there is a set of lockers in the WEB SLINGERS’ queue. Each one has its own personality reflective of the owner. You’ll notice there’s a locker for Miles Morales and Harley Keener, but there’s also a locker for Gwen Stacy. Her locker also pays homage to another lady from the Spider-Man universe — Mary Jane (aka MJ) — with a “The Mary Janes” sticker.

07 A Baymax from Big Hero 6 in the pre-show claw machine. While you’re in the pre-show, of course you’ll want to pay attention to what Peter Parker has to say — but you’ll also want to look around at the small details in the room. There is a desk full of funny Post-it Notes and a can of Pingo Doce soda from The Incredible Hulk. Disney and MCU fans will appreciate an adorable little Easter egg hidden within the claw machine off to the side. There’s a Baymax plushie representative of Big Hero 6, the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel Comics characters. You may also see a little green alien from the Pixar classic Toy Story, because it just wouldn’t be a Disney claw machine without one.

08 Speaking of the drink from The Incredible Hulk... You can actually try Pingo Doce for yourself over at Pym Test Kitchen. If you remember in The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner worked at a Pingo Doce bottling plant in Brazil. Now, it’s available as an option on the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine at the Avengers Campus, hidden in the bottom right corner.

09 An homage to Paul Rudd at Pym Test Kitchen. Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily There are Coca-Cola Freestyle machines on both sides of Pym Test Kitchen; if you look up to the ceiling, you’ll see some oversized soda cans. The expiration dates on them actually have a special meaning. On one side, you’ll find April 6, which is in honor of Ant-Man’s IRL alter ego, Paul Rudd. (He was born on April 6, 1969.) The other side has an Aug. 3 expiration date for Evangeline Lilly’s (aka the Wasp’s) birthday.

10 Text messages from different Marvel characters. Outside Pym Test Kitchen, you’ll see a digital menu board to help you figure out whether to get a Quantum Pretzel or a Pym-ini Sandwich. What you may not notice at first is that it’s an oversized cellphone, and there are some pretty fun text messages coming in from different Marvel characters. You’ll see text notifications from Peter Parker, Tony Stark, and even Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy.

11 Special newspaper clippings on the Shawarma Palace cart. Rachel Chapman/Elite Daily The Shawarma Palace cart is a big reference to the Shawarma Palace that the Avengers go to at the end of the first Avengers movie, but you’ll notice some fun references to other MCU films while waiting in line. There are different newspaper clippings that reference Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. You can check them out after you’ve decided whether to get the New York's Tastiest or Impossible Victory Falafel wrap. Both are amazing!

12 The white boards throughout WEB reference different Marvel characters. In both the WEB SLINGERS ride queue and the WEB Suppliers store, you’ll see white boards all around with different equations and notes on them. If you really have the time to stop and look at each one, you’ll notice a lot of little Easter eggs that pay tribute to faves like Doctor Strange, Thor, and Captain Marvel. You might even be able to solve a few equations if you’re good at math and science.

If you have plans for visiting the Avengers Campus sometime this year, it wouldn’t hurt to schedule a little MCU movie marathon in between planning out your Marvel-inspired outfit and mapping out which Quantum-sized food you want to try first. You may just come across another hidden Easter egg that you would only get if you have the films fresh in your mind.

The Disneyland Resort will begin welcoming out-of-state visitors on June 15. You will still need a ticket and theme park reservation to get in, and follow all CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.