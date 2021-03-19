Disneyland Will Open Its Parks To More Visitors SO Soon

There’s good news for Disney fans who don’t live in California. ICYMI, Disneyland welcomed back guests to "The Happiest Place On Earth" in Anaheim, California, on April 30, but ticketing restrictions were pretty major during the phased reopening in April 2021. One of the major bummers was that only California residents could go to the parks, but not long after reopening, Disneyland had good news for fans across the country. If you're looking forward to getting in on some of that Disney magic again, here's everything you need to know about Disneyland’s updated ticket restrictions for non-California residents.

Disneyland Resort was first set to reopen in the summer of 2020, but that never happened due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in California at the time. (Downtown Disney, however, began a phased reopening on July 8, 2020.) When Disneyland finally reopened on April 30, 2021, COVID-19 restrictions meant that only California residents could visit the parks. Not too long after the reopening, though, Disneyland had good news for would-be park goers across the country. In a May 26 press release, Disneyland revealed it will allow out-of-state visitors in the parks starting on Tuesday, June 15. (Until then, Disneyland Resort will still only allow California residents in groups of up to three households to visit the park.)

Once June 15 hits and the doors open for many more people, Disney fans will need to use the park reservation system to reserve dates to visit the Disneyland parks. To visit a Disneyland park, you’ll need to make sure you have a ticket and a reservation with the same date. Before buying a ticket, you should check the park's availability online. Then, once you've picked a date with open availability, you can purchase a ticket to the theme park of your choice.

Next, you'll make your reservation. To do so, make sure your ticket is linked to your Disney Parks account by signing in online, create your attendance list (if anyone is going with you), choose the date that corresponds with the date on your theme park ticket, and confirm your reservation. It's important to note that Disney's website recommends making a reservation immediately after purchasing your ticket to secure your entry. If you're planning a multiple-day trip, you will need to secure a reservation for each date.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When you go, there should be plenty to do. In addition to reopening the parks, the Disney California Adventure park’s new Avengers Campus opened on June 4, and the Paradise Pier Hotel will reopen on June 15, while the Disneyland Hotel is scheduled to reopen on July 2.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa opened on April 29, and theDisney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa reopened in May.

When you visit Disneyland Resort, you'll need to wear a face covering inside the park at all times and follow social distancing markers throughout the resort, per Disneyland's COVID-19 guidelines. You may also need to undergo a temperature check before entering some parts of the park.

Disneyland also shared a notice with park-goers on its website, stating, "We have taken enhanced health and safety measures. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present." Per Disneyland’s website, the State of California strongly recommends that you’re fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering its parks.

There may be a bit more involved with visiting the magical destination as it opens its doors to more visitors, but get ready put Disneyland back on your 2021 travel list. Magic awaits!

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.