Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is ready to set sail for its maiden voyage on July 14. The new ship is the largest in Disney’s fleet, and includes all-new restaurants and lounges, including a Star Wars-themed bar that features themed cocktails. Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is full of Easter eggs from the films and Disney+ series, but the one thing people can’t stop talking about is the Star Wars-inspired Kaiburr Crystal drink. Everyone wants to know, what’s in Disney’s $5,000 cocktail, and is it worth its price tag?

That’s right, the specialty menu item will set you back $5,000, which may seem outrageous to any guests who rather take advantage of the all-you-can-eat food and drinks included in your Disney Cruise vacay. However, a trip to the Hyperspace Lounge for one of their Insta-worthy (and regularly priced) cocktails and mocktails is a must for any Star Wars fan. The view of the ship jumping into hyperspace as you sit at the bar is an experience you can only enjoy on a Disney Cruise, but you’d have to really budget yourself if you want to order the $5,000 Star Wars drink. With a price like that, it almost makes a stay at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser seem reasonable as well. And before you take the plunge, you’ll want to know just what you’re getting into with Disney’s $5,000 cocktail.

What Comes With Disney’s $5,000 Star Wars Cocktail?

Disney

While each of drinks you can order at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge can be considered Insta-worthy, the presentation of the $5,000 Star Wars drink is reportedly out of this world. According to Disney blogger Scott Gustin, the Kaiburr Crystal drink, which can be found at the bottom of the menu, comes served to you in a camtono. Star Wars fans will instantly recognize the cylindrical container from The Empire Strikes Back and later in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In the Star Wars universe, the container is used as a security safe, and on the Disney Wish, it holds your precious $5,000 cocktail for you.

You would think that you could keep this cool Easter egg container as part of the price of the cocktail, but according to Gustin, that’s not the case. However, the Star Wars $5,000 cocktail does come with the following:

A Star Wars backpack

A Star Wars water bottle

A Hyperspace-themed room decoration

A bottle of personalized sparkling wine from Skywalker Vineyards

Your purchase also comes with a voucher to visit Skywalker Ranch, which is located north of San Francisco. Skywalker Ranch is not open to the public, so a visit to the movie ranch where George Lucas works is pretty exclusive. However, you only get one voucher per cocktail, so if you want your bestie to tag along, they’ve got to shell out an additional $5,000.

The cocktail also comes with a Star Wars-themed escort off the ship. While Gustin was unable to confirm what that escort entails, it apparently includes “an entertainment component.” Wouldn’t that be cool to be escorted off the Disney Cruise by some Stormtroopers? And along with this experiential aspect, you also get to keep the silver plated glasses that come with your cocktail.

What’s In Disney’s $5,000 Star Wars Cocktail?

All the added goodies are fun, but what’s in the Kaiburr Crystal drink is what really matters. Afterall, why spend $5,000 on a drink if you’re not going to drink it? So, you better like Camus cognac. According to theme park blogger Arthur Levine, the Kaiburr Crystal drink is mostly made with this cognac and includes yuzu and kumquat as well. There’s also some Grand Marnier Quintessence in the mix, and along with your Kaiburr Crystal cocktail, you also receive three shots of Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23-Year bourbon, Taylor's Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port, and Watenshi gin. If you know your spirits, you’ll also know these are very expensive — aka top shelf.

It may be advertised as a $5,000 cocktail and “the most expensive drink in the galaxy,” but the Kaiburr Crystal drink on the Disney Wish is actually one cocktail, three shots, a bunch of souvenirs, a trip to Skywalker Ranch, and a full-on Star Wars experience all rolled into one. While that may be worth it to some hardcore Star Wars fans, most people would rather save that money for some exclusive Disney Wish Mickey Mouse ears or just a $7 Baby Yoda mocktail instead.