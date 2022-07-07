My soul is spiraling in frozen cocktails all around.
We here at Elite Daily know our way around a Disney theme park. So I took that knowledge to the seas on Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Wish. Not only did I explore all the easter eggs at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, but I also taste-tested a selection off of Disney Wish’s drink menu. Here are 10 of the most magical cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages on the vessel:
Restaurant: Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure
Price: $16
Ingredients: Ciroc, peach, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne
What makes it magical: It’s blue, a perfect complement to the decor and costumes from the stage show, celebrating Anna and Kristoff’s engagement.