Cocktails As Old As Time

I Put Disney Wish’s Service To The Test, And These Are The 10 Most Magical Drinks

My soul is spiraling in frozen cocktails all around.

By Kaitlin Cubria

We here at Elite Daily know our way around a Disney theme park. So I took that knowledge to the seas on Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Wish. Not only did I explore all the easter eggs at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, but I also taste-tested a selection off of Disney Wish’s drink menu. Here are 10 of the most magical cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages on the vessel:

Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Frozen Fractals

Restaurant: Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

Price: $16

Ingredients: Ciroc, peach, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne

What makes it magical: It’s blue, a perfect complement to the decor and costumes from the stage show, celebrating Anna and Kristoff’s engagement.

Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

Tap