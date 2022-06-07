Is Rise of the Resistance really worth the long line?
With over 30 rides and roller coasters at Disneyland, there is plenty to do in a day —and plenty of long lines to navigate. Since you only have from park open to close to get to everything you want to do, you need a list of the Disneyland rides that are worth the wait to plan out your visit.
With Genie+ and Lightning Lane, Disney has made it easier for you to prioritize the attractions you want to experience for an additional fee. However, if you’re going old school, these are the rides at Disneyland that are worth waiting in standby.