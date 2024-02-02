It was Walt Disney who said that Disneyland “will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world,” and the company has kept to that promise. The rest of the Disney Parks around the world also seem to be growing with new rides, restaurants, and experiences all in 2024. Attractions like Tiana's Bayou Adventure are already slated to open this year, but there’s more coming to the parks, resorts, and cruises that guests can look forward to.

You could even say Disney is going to infinity and beyond to provide something new for guests planning their next vacation — especially with their most recent addition. On Jan. 30, the Pixar Place Hotel opened its door for guests at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Along with new Pixar-themed rooms and decor, guests staying at the new hotel will get a chance to meet Bing Bong from Disney’s Inside Out for the first time ever.

The adorable imaginary friend can be found near the newly imagined pool deck that has plenty of Pixar Easter eggs for fans to spot as they’re relaxing in the sun. Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul will also be treating guests to some piano playing in the lobby on select days that you can enjoy as you check in. During a media tour of the Pixar Place Hotel, representatives also revealed that the hotel will have “collaborations” with the upcoming Pixar Fest coming to the Disneyland Resort in April.

Rachel Chapman

The hotel will be getting new signature suites themed to different Pixar movies later this year along with a Small Bytes quick-service restaurant in March.

Below, you’ll find more details on Disneyland’s Pixar offerings as well as what you can expect from the new Princess and the Frog ride, Disney’s newest ship being added to their cruise line, and entire lands coming to the international parks.

The Princess And The Frog Ride Is *Finally* Coming To Disneyland In 2024

Winter

Rachel Chapman

A lot of exciting things are coming to the OG Disney park in California this year. The company has already announced their festival schedule, which kicked off with the Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park on Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 18. Foodies definitely need to try the viral Quesabirria Eggroll after getting a pic with Turning Red’s Meilin Lee and her mom.

The Pixar Place Hotel just opened in January, but will have a new food option in March when the Small Bytes restaurant opens near the pool deck. Then, both the concierge lounge and Pixar-themed signature suites will be coming to the hotel later this year.

Guests can also expect exciting experiences at the hotel in collaboration with Pixar Fest, which will be happening in the parks from April to August. Disney hasn’t revealed what those experiences will be, but in any case, staying at the Pixar Hotel is a good idea. If you’re looking to head over to Disney California Adventure, guests have access to an exclusive entry gate that leads you into the park near Pixar Pier.

Over at Disneyland, the fan-favorite Magic Happens parade will be returning on Feb. 2 after taking a break for the holidays.

Spring

Disney Parks

Starting on March 1, California Adventure’s Food & Wine Festival returns — which is great for foodies. The festival will run until April 22, so that gives you plenty of time to try out all your fave dishes with a Sip and Savor Pass. That same month, Disneyland will be throwing it back with a Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite on March 5 and 7.

These specialty ticketed events that take place in the park after hours — from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — give guests a chance to see rare Disney characters that aren’t normally out to meet people, and enjoy rides with fewer wait times and exclusive menu items. Tickets are still on sale for $139 each.

Since there are so many special events happening at Disneyland this year, the fireworks schedule can be a bit confusing. Starting March 22, Wondrous Journeys, the show designed for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, will return, but only until April 14. After that, the Mickey’s Mix Magic fireworks show will run until the Pixar-themed nighttime show, Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, returns for Pixar Fest on April 26.

Disney Parks

For a limited time, from April 5 through June 2, Disneyland will also be celebrating the Seasons of the Force for Star Wars. During that time, there will be a Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite — a special ticketed event on select nights in April and May. The original Star Wars attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris will be adding more story and character options some time in 2024 as well. It would make perfect sense if they timed the debut with the Star Wars celebrations.

Disney Parks

And of course, Pixar Fest will be going on during some of that until Aug. 4. The festival will feature new Pixar-themed menu items and merch, along with special characters in the parks, like Wade and Ember from Elemental. There will also be the fireworks show, as well as a brand-new Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade in Disney California Adventure Park with the debut of 4*Town and Mei’s red panda character from Turning Red.

In the spring, Fantasmic! will also be returning to Disneyland on May 24 after it was shut down last April.

Summer

Disney Parks

The summer will continue to have the Pixar Fest going on, so there will be exciting things happening at Disneyland. At some point in 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom in Florida. While there hasn’t been a definitive date given just yet. Disney previously has said the attraction taking over Splash Mountain would debut in “late 2024,” but fans noticed the wording now says “coming in 2024” — perhaps hinting that it’ll be sooner rather than later.

In June, Disneyland will have another after hours event, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, on the 18th and 20th.

Fall

Disney Parks

The fall is obviously Halloween season at Disneyland. Halloween Time in the parks will return Aug. 23 until Oct. 31. In between then, RunDisney will be hosting an all-new Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend Sept. 5 through 8, where guests can run through both parks and earn 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon medals.

Over at California Adventure Park, the Plaza de la Familia, or Día de los Muertos celebration, will be back from Aug. 23 to Nov. 2. Then, starting Nov. 15, the holidays will begin at the Disneyland Resort until 2025.

Walt Disney World Is Getting A New Zootopia Show

Disney Parks

Similar to Disney California Adventure having seemingly endless food festivals throughout 2024, Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida also has their own schedule of events for the year. Now through Feb. 19, the Festival of the Arts is happening at Epcot with limited-time menu items. Disney has also confirmed that the Flower and Garden Festival will be back from Feb. 28 through May 27.

Other festivals that will likely be coming back to Epcot, but do not have dates set just yet are the Food and Wine Festival in the summer and fall followed by the Festival of the Holidays in the winter.

Disney Parks

Walt Disney World will also be getting some brand new attractions in 2024, like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom. Close to the new water ride in Frontierland, an all-new Country Bear Jamboree will be opening sometime this year with different songs as well. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, they’ll be getting an updated The Little Mermaid stage show as well, based on the classic animated film and not the Halle Bailey live-action Little Mermaid.

At the Destination D23 presentation in 2023, Disney also announced that at some point they would be shutting down to the It’s Tough To Be A Bug attraction at Animal Kingdom for a new Zootopia-themed show. That is rumored to be opening in late 2024 or 2025.

Disney Parks

As far as resorts go at Walt Disney World, there will be two new options for Disney Vacation Club members in 2024. Disney announced that the Cabins At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will be opening in the summer, and a new tower at the Polynesian Village Resort is expected to open later in the year. Disneyland just opened a new tower for DVC members in 2023 with Princess and the Frog-themed suites. Non-members can reserve rooms there too, so it’s possible these new WDW suites and cabins will be available for anyone to book.

The Disney Cruise Line Is Adding A New Ship And Private Island To Their Fleet

Disney Parks

If you prefer a floating resort on the sea, you’ll be excited to hear that Disney Cruise Line is adding a sixth ship to their collection in December 2024. The Disney Treasure will have an Aladdin-themed statue in the atrium, and feature a brand-new Coco restaurant, Haunted Mansion bar, and Moana stage show.

The Treasure will also be sailing to new destinations, like Disney’s Lighthouse Point. The private island, like Disney’s Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, has gorgeous beaches, a market-style dining area, and premium family cabanas you can rent for the day. While you may have to wait until December to sail on the Treasure, other Disney ships will be sailing to Lighthouse Point starting this summer.

Disney Parks

New Lands Themed To Frozen And Tangled Are Coming To The International Parks

This might be the year you decide to check off a few of the international Disney Parks from your to-do list. Disneyland Paris just opened the re-imagined Disneyland Hotel, which has stunning park views depending on which room you book. Disneyland Paris will also be getting a new show, A Million Splashes of Color, from Feb. 10 through Sept. 30, as well as an Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland show at Walt Disney Studios Park in the spring.

Disney Parks

They also haven’t announced when it will be opening, but Disneyland Paris has been working on their own Frozen-inspired land, like Hong Kong’s World of Frozen. Over at the Tokyo Disney Resort, they’re also adding some Frozen experiences with the addition of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea.

The brand new land will have a Frozen Kingdom, Peter Pan's Never Land, Rapunzel's Forest, and a Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel with an entrance directly into the park. Fantasy Springs will officially open on June 6, so 2024 is definitely the time to book that Tokyo Disney vacation you’ve been dreaming of.